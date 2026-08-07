HEAT WAVE: THE LINDA RONSTADT EXPERIENCE to Make Portland Debut at Good Theater

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Good Theater concludes its second annual Summer Fun Series with the Portland premiere of Heat Wave: The Linda Ronstadt Experience, a new tribute concert celebrating the extraordinary music and enduring legacy of Linda Ronstadt. Featuring acclaimed Maine vocalist Kelly Caufield and her live band, the concert comes to Good Theater at Stevens Square for three performances on August 28 and 29 at 7:00 PM and August 30 at 2:00 PM.

Following a sold-out debut at Cadenza in Freeport last summer, Heat Wave makes its Portland premiere at Good Theater after Artistic Director Brian P. Allen invited the production to close the theater's Summer Fun Series.

The concert traces Ronstadt's remarkable career through many of her best-loved hits, including "Blue Bayou," "When Will I Be Loved," "You're No Good," "Heat Wave," and many more. Spanning rock, country, folk, and pop, the program celebrates one of the most versatile and influential recording artists of the twentieth century while showcasing the timeless songs that made Ronstadt a household name.

Known throughout Maine for her exceptional vocal talent and stage presence, Kelly Caufield brings warmth, power, and authenticity to this celebration of Ronstadt's music. Backed by a live band, she captures the spirit of these beloved songs while making each one distinctly her own.

"Linda Ronstadt's music has an incredible ability to connect with audiences across generations," said Brian P. Allen, Artistic Director of Good Theater. "After seeing the enthusiastic response to Heat Wave when it premiered last summer, I knew we wanted to bring it to Portland. Kelly is one of Maine's finest vocalists, and this concert is a wonderful celebration of an artist whose music continues to inspire."

Heat Wave: The Linda Ronstadt Experience closes Good Theater's second annual Summer Fun Series, which featured live music, stand-up comedy, and the staging of two cult comedy classics.

Performances are Friday, August 28, and Saturday, August 29, at 7:00 PM, with a final matinee on Sunday, August 30, at 2:00 PM.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for students (any age with student ID) and patrons ages 30 and under. All seating is general admission. Tickets are available at goodtheater.com or by calling 207-835-0895.

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