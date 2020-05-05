Shutdown Streaming
Center Theatre Will Host an Online Murder Mystery Party, MURDER, MAYHEM, AND MOONSHINE

May. 5, 2020  
Center Theatre Will Host an Online Murder Mystery Party, MURDER, MAYHEM, AND MOONSHINE

Center Theatre will present an online murder mystery party!

The year is 1929. It's the era of Prohibition and Chicago is divided by gang warfare.
Tonight the Rexington Hotel is hosting a Temperance Society Meeting, but Buns Meringue, notorious leader of the Northside Gang is found lying in a pool of blood in an alleyway outside. The Rexington is owned by Al Cologne, the most feared man in Chicago. Who dunnit and why? Set your own backdrops, dress up if you like, but be ready for some fun!

The party size is limited to 20 people, and registration is only $10 per person. Upon registration, attendees will receive more information on the party, their character, and information on how to join on the 16th.

For more information, or to reserve tickets, visit http://www.centertheatre.org/event/2e16c2704f63c7cd309b22e180d1b95d.



