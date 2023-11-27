Three 'Kids In The Rotunda' Shows Set For December at Overture

Kids in the Rotunda, Madison’s family-friendly, FREE Saturday arts performance series, continues on Overture Center’s Rotunda stage in December with three shows by popular returning artists.

Overture Center’s Kids in the Rotunda series is designed to captivate families of all ages. From renowned folk singers to drum lines and hilarious kid-friendly improv to vibrant Indian dance, our handpicked lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for your family. While tailored for children ages nine and younger, these performances will mesmerize both kids and adults alike.

The Rotunda Café will be open during shows to offer coffee, juice and snacks for sale with part of the proceeds benefiting Overture Center.

Free 45-minute performances will be held at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. All virtual performances and the 1 p.m. performances will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please email kidsintherotunda@overture.org at least one hour prior to the performance to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances.

Visit the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or follow Overture’s Kids in the Rotunda web page for updates.

KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA DECEMBER LINEUP

Saturday, Dec. 2 – Wayne the Wizard

Wayne the Wizard has been a professional magician, ventriloquist and balloon sculpture for over 50 years, traveling throughout Wisconsin and surrounding states performing for all ages and occasions. He has been a long-time performer at Kids in the Rotunda (and the previous Kids in the Crossroads) and is excited to be coming back this year.

Saturday, Dec. 9 – Stuart Stotts

Stuart is a musician, storyteller and author. He's traveled around the world performing, leading workshops and creating music. Stuart's shows are interactive, filled with movement, singing together and participating with ideas and suggestions. It's a great opportunity for the family to enjoy a performance that involves everyone.

Saturday, Dec. 16 – Fox and Branch (+LIVESTREAMED)

A Fox & Branch show is a fun and interactive time for children and families. The duo performs traditional and original songs on guitar, fiddle, banjo and washboard. The focus of every show is on involving the audience in singing, dancing and helping make up new words to songs. Fox & Branch always have a good time when they perform a show, and they do their best to make sure everyone else has a good time, too!

+Yoga with little om Big Om

No performances on Saturday, Dec. 23 and Saturday, Dec. 30. Shows will resume on Saturday, Jan. 6 with Monkey Business Institute.