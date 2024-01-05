THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK Comes to Forward Theater This Month

For their third production of the 2023-24 season, Forward Theater Company will present the Wisconsin premiere of The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk by Daniel Jamieson. Directed by Brian Cowing. Performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, Jan 25 – Feb 11. This production continues Forward's 15th anniversary celebration.

Against the backdrop of the early 1900s, Bella and Marc Chagall witnessed revolutions in art and nations. Spanning continents, immortalized in paint, their love both sustained and challenged them. A sensual feast of music, dance, color, and light, Flying Lovers invites us into the sumptuous imaginations of an artist and a writer, from their first meeting in Vitebsk to the melancholy sweetness of their last days together in New York.

The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk features Marcus Truschinski (American Players Theatre company member, last seen in Airness at Forward Theater) and Emily Glick (Forward Theater Advisory Company member, last seen in The Amateurs at Forward Theater).

Scenic Designer: Chris Dunham

Lighting Designer: Greg Hofmann

Costume Designer: Shelley Cornia

Sound Designer: Jim Uphoff

Props Master: Pam Miles

Technical Director: Kevin Zimmer

Stage Manager: Shawn Galligan

Asst. Stage Manager: Abbi Hess

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased online at Click Here, or via overture.org. Tickets start at $34, and can be purchased via phone at 608.258.4141. Discounts available. An ASL-Interpreted performance will be presented on Saturday, 2/10 at 2pm.