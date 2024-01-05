THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK Comes to Forward Theater This Month

Performances run January 25 - February 11.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Madison Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Madison Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Madison Opera Presents THE ANONYMOUS LOVER Photo 3 Madison Opera Presents THE ANONYMOUS LOVER
Overture Presents Four KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA Shows To Warm Up Your January Photo 4 Overture Presents Four KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA Shows To Warm Up Your January

THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK Comes to Forward Theater This Month

For their third production of the 2023-24 season, Forward Theater Company will present the Wisconsin premiere of The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk by Daniel Jamieson. Directed by Brian Cowing. Performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, Jan 25 – Feb 11. This production continues Forward's 15th anniversary celebration.

Against the backdrop of the early 1900s, Bella and Marc Chagall witnessed revolutions in art and nations. Spanning continents, immortalized in paint, their love both sustained and challenged them. A sensual feast of music, dance, color, and light, Flying Lovers invites us into the sumptuous imaginations of an artist and a writer, from their first meeting in Vitebsk to the melancholy sweetness of their last days together in New York.

The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk features Marcus Truschinski (American Players Theatre company member, last seen in Airness at Forward Theater) and Emily Glick (Forward Theater Advisory Company member, last seen in The Amateurs at Forward Theater).

Scenic Designer: Chris Dunham
Lighting Designer: Greg Hofmann
Costume Designer: Shelley Cornia
Sound Designer: Jim Uphoff
Props Master: Pam Miles
Technical Director: Kevin Zimmer
Stage Manager: Shawn Galligan
Asst. Stage Manager: Abbi Hess

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased online at Click Here, or via overture.org. Tickets start at $34, and can be purchased via phone at 608.258.4141. Discounts available. An ASL-Interpreted performance will be presented on Saturday, 2/10 at 2pm.




RELATED STORIES - Madison

1
THE RAINBOW FISH Comes to Madison This Month Photo
THE RAINBOW FISH Comes to Madison This Month

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia's elegant new show, The Rainbow Fish, includes an original stage adaptation of Marcus Pfister's colorful story as well two of the author's companion tales, “Rainbow Fish Discovers the Deep Sea” and “Opposites.”

2
THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK Comes to Forward Theater This Month Photo
THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK Comes to Forward Theater This Month

For their third production of the 2023-24 season, Forward Theater Company will present the Wisconsin premiere of The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk by Daniel Jamieson.

3
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Madison Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Madison Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Overture Presents Four KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA Shows To Warm Up Your January Photo
Overture Presents Four KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA Shows To Warm Up Your January

Overture presents four “Kids in the Rotunda” shows to warm up your January. Enjoy family-friendly performances in Madison, Wisconsin.

More Hot Stories For You

THE RAINBOW FISH Comes to Madison This MonthTHE RAINBOW FISH Comes to Madison This Month
THE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK Comes to Forward Theater This MonthTHE FLYING LOVERS OF VITEBSK Comes to Forward Theater This Month
Overture Presents Four KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA Shows To Warm Up Your JanuaryOverture Presents Four KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA Shows To Warm Up Your January
Drumline Live Brings the HBCU Marching Band Experience to Overture Next MonthDrumline Live Brings the HBCU Marching Band Experience to Overture Next Month

Videos

Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE
Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in Korea Video
Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in Korea
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
View all Videos

Madison SHOWS
Moulin Rouge! in Madison Moulin Rouge!
Overture Center (7/09-7/21)
Willy Wonka Kids in Madison Willy Wonka Kids
Sunset Playhouse (5/18-5/19)
The Kite Runner in Madison The Kite Runner
Overture Center (5/24-5/26)
Beetlejuice in Madison Beetlejuice
Overture Center (1/09-1/14)
Jersey Boys in Madison Jersey Boys
The Fireside Dinner Theatre (1/04-2/25)
Les Miserables in Madison Les Miserables
Overture Center (2/14-2/18)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Madison Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Overture Center (6/11-6/16)
A Valentine's Affair 2024: Love Scenes From Shakespeare in Madison A Valentine's Affair 2024: Love Scenes From Shakespeare
Madison Shakespeare Company (2/13-2/14)
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles in Madison Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
Overture Center (5/16-5/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You