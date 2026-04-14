SIX, HADESTOWN, and More Set For Overture Center's 2026-27 Season

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Overture Center has announced its 2026/27 season, which includes eight Broadway shows and more than 30 Overture Presents performances.

“There is nothing quite like the feeling of sitting in a theater,” says Tim Sauers, Co-CEO and Chief Artistic Experiences Officer. “The lights dim, the room settles and, for a few hours, we share something together. In a world that often feels fragmented, live performances remind us that we belong to one another. At Overture, this is your place to connect—to stories, to artists and to each other.”

This season, Broadway lights up Overture Hall, bringing us together in ways only live theater can. Eight national touring productions—including two Wisconsin premieres—fill the stage with inspiring moments and unforgettable standing ovations. Each show sparks connection among family and friends, fellow theatergoers and artists, creating memories that last long after the final bow.

The Wiz

Tuesday, Oct. 6 – Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026 | Overture Hall

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back. This groundbreaking twist on “The Wizard of Oz” changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock and ‘70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

Maybe Happy Ending

Tuesday, Nov. 24 – Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026 | Overture Hall

Winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, “Maybe Happy Ending” tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure and maybe even love. Don't miss the totally original new musical adventure that explores what it means to be human. Even if they're not.

SIX the Musical

Tuesday, Jan. 19 – Sunday, Jan. 24, 2027 | Overture Hall

Back by popular demand! From Tudor queens to pop icons, the “SIX” wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power. This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Death Becomes Her

Tuesday, March 16 – Sunday, March 21, 2027 | Overture Hall

“Death Becomes Her” is the Tony Award-winning drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy based on the classic 1992 film. It tells the story of two best frenemies who would do anything to look eternally fabulous and one-up each other… even take a secret potion that's to die for. See it now and laugh for eternity.

Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen

Tuesday, May 18 – Sunday, May 23, 2027 | Overture Hall

"Hell's Kitchen,” the award-winning Broadway musical created and inspired by 17-time Grammy Award-winning Alicia Keys, takes you on the journey of Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire. The music—a mix of Keys' greatest hits and new songs written exclusively for the show—and exhilarating choreography bring to life a story that speaks to you no matter where you're from, where you've been or where you're going.

Hadestown

Friday, June 4 – Sunday, June 6, 2027 | Overture Hall

Come see how the world could be. Welcome to “Hadestown,” where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, “Hadestown” is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

The Outsiders

Tuesday, July 6 – Sunday, July 11, 2027 | Overture Hall

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this classic coming-of-age story takes you to Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1967, where Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their family of Greaser “outsiders” dream about who they want to become in a world that will never accept them.

Jersey Boys

Tuesday, Aug. 3 – Sunday, Aug. 8, 2027 | Overture Hall

The original Broadway sensation returns to the road! Celebrating 20 years—Jersey style! Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award-winning, original Broadway sensation, “Jersey Boys.” From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's too good to be true.

PRE-SHOW EVENTS: SHOWTIME SOCIALS

Let's get social! Come early to unwind together at our Showtime Socials, opening 90 minutes before select Broadway performances. Fill up with assorted appetizers and desserts and sip a drink from the private bar while mingling with friends and fellow theater lovers and snapping memorable photos before the curtain rises. Arrive ahead of the rush and settle in for a relaxed, festive start to the Broadway magic.

Showtime Socials can be purchased at the time you purchase your subscription or when single tickets go on sale this summer.

The Wiz – Tuesday, Oct. 6 – Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026

Maybe Happy Ending – Tuesday, Nov. 24 – Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026

Hadestown – Friday, June 4 – Sunday, June 6, 2027

The Outsiders – Tuesday, July 6 – Sunday, July 11, 2027

ersey Boys – Tuesday, Aug. 3 – Sunday, Aug. 8, 2027

Plus, join in for these themed socials:

SIX the Musical – Tuesday, Jan. 19 – Sunday, Jan. 24, 2027 – Renaissance Room

Death Becomes Her – Tuesday, March 16 – Sunday, March 21, 2027 – Elixir Experience

Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen – Tuesday, May 18 – Sunday, May 23, 2027 – Streetlight Social

OVERTURE PRESENTS

Every performance is a chance to connect. With a Make Your Own subscription, select three or more Overture Presents performances to build a lineup that reflects the genres and artists you most enjoy. You'll also unlock special savings and early access to purchase single tickets for Broadway and additional Overture Presents shows. Come be part of it.

Buy 3-4 shows, get a 15% discount. Buy 5 or more shows, get a 20% discount. Lock in these special discounts for additional ticket purchases in the 2026/27 season.*

NOTE: When you order a Broadway at Overture subscription, you can add on any Overture Presents shows to your purchase.

*Some restrictions apply.

Patrice Rushen in partnership with Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

Saturday, Sep. 26, 2026, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Spend an evening with jazz legend Patrice Rushen. This versatile artist and performer is known for such pop hits as “Forget Me Nots” and “Remind Me” and is a NEA Jazz Master. This will be rare concert performance of both contemporary jazz and hits formats.

The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration

Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

With a full band and heartfelt storytelling, this concert captures the warmth, emotion and musical brilliance of The Carpenters. Relive their hits like “We've Only Just Begun,” “Close to You” and “Rainy Days and Mondays” during this love letter to the brother-sister duo's unforgettable music. A beautifully crafted all-new production from the creative team behind “The Simon & Garfunkel Story.”

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

As seen on “America's Got Talent,” Las Vegas headliner Colin Cloud brings us his critically acclaimed, electrifying show—combining mentalism, comedy and magic in an evening guaranteed to blow your mind.

Gravity & Other Myths - Ten Thousand Hours

Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Eight acrobats and one musician investigate physical skill: how we obtain it, how we perfect it and how it can transform our lives. Through nuanced high-level acrobatics, experience a heightened appreciation of the countless hours required to master the skills witnessed.

Cirque Alice

Friday, Feb. 5, 2027, 7:30 p.m. & Saturday, Feb. 6, 2027, 2 p.m. | Overture Hall

Starring the greatest acrobatic performers from around the globe, “Cirque Alice” is a fantastical extravaganza for all ages, themed to “Alice in Wonderland”!

Twilight in Concert

Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2027, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

Whether you're Team Edward or Team Jacob, come celebrate the 15th anniversary of the legendary romance saga with an epic film-to-concert event, featuring the original movie, a live band and over a thousand candles illuminating the Overture Hall stage.

Circa - Wolf

Saturday, Feb. 27, 2027, 7:30 p.m. | Overture Hall

Join the pack at a gasp-inducing acrobatic thrill ride. A cast of extraordinary Circa artists will grasp, tear, climb, leap and balance with a fierce abandon in the “circus with fangs.”

YAMATO - The Drummers of Japan - 人の力 "Hito no Chikara" The Power of Human Strength

Sunday, March 7, 2027, 7 p.m. | Overture Hall

YAMATO's new show “Hito no Chikara” confronts a world transformed by technology and asks: what remains uniquely human? With every strike of the taiko, the performers channel resilience, passion and the shared heartbeat that binds us all.

Changemaker Talks: Albert Lin

Thursday, March 11, 2027, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Known for his pioneering work using advanced technology to uncover ancient secrets, Dr. Albert Lin brings a unique blend of science, adventure and storytelling to the stage to illuminate what makes us human. (This is a return visit for Lin, who presented previously with National Geographic Live.)

Red Hot Chilli Pipers

Friday, April 9, 2027, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Prepare for an electrifying mix of bagpipes, rock and high-octane energy from the world's biggest bag-rock band. This iconic group blends traditional bagpipes and drums with rock instruments to guarantee a thrilling experience.

FRINGE FESTIVAL

Inspired by Scotland's legendary Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Overture Center transforms into a hub of bold ideas and shared discovery. Experience boundary-pushing performances and creative energy from around the globe alongside free local artist showcases, festival food and an art market. Experience something new together!

STOMP

Friday, Jan. 8 – Sunday, Jan. 10, 2027 | Capitol Theater

Matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters and more fill the stage with energizing beats at “STOMP,” the inventive and invigorating stage show that's dance, music and theatrical performance blended into one electrifying rhythm. STOMP, see what the noise is all about.

Mania: The ABBA Tribute

Saturday, Jan 9, 2027, 7 p.m. | Overture Hall

Experience the best ABBA tribute concert ever! Mania continues bringing the music of Swedish “supergroup” ABBA to millions of fans, old and new.

Claybourne Elder: The Gayest Show on Birth

Saturday, Jan. 9, 2027, 3 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. | Promenade Hall

In this deeply personal solo show, Elder invites audiences into the songs he sings to his son at bedtime, weaving together lullabies, Broadway favorites and unexpected pop anthems. With his signature warmth and candor, he explores fatherhood, love and the improbable magic of building a family as a gay dad.

Too Fat for China

Saturday, Jan. 9, 2027, 5 p.m. & 8 p.m. | The Playhouse

One woman's heartbreaking and hilarious journey to adopt a baby by any means necessary, “Too Fat for China,” performed by comic storyteller Phoebe Potts, was a huge hit at Edinburgh Fringe.

Doktor Kaboom: Under Pressure!

Sunday, Jan. 10, 2027, 1 p.m. & 4 p.m. | The Playhouse

Prepare to be amazed by the power of pressure and what it can teach us. This new show illustrates physical science concepts which are also metaphors for real-life mental and emotional pressures.

CABARET SERIES

The historic Capitol Theater is turned into an elegant cabaret with gourmet dinner on stage followed by must-see performers. No discounts. Ticket price includes dinner.

Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Known for her iconic roles as Elsa in “Frozen,” Elphaba in “Wicked” and Eva Perón in “Evita,” Broadway star Caroline Bowman brings her powerhouse vocals to the Capitol Theater stage for an unforgettable evening of show-stopping songs and stories.

Chris Mann – Leading Mann

Thursday, Feb. 11, 2027, 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Viral sensation Chris Mann pays tribute to Sinatra, Bublé, Bennet and John Legend.

CelloVoci – Anything Goes

Thursday, April 22, 2027, 7 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

This classical cross-over trio awes with cello and tenor vocals from Branden & James and American Idol's Elfie Passero's voice.

UP CLOSE SERIES

Gather together on the Capitol Theater stage for an intimate cocktail lounge experience featuring a selection of tasty treats to order and a diverse lineup of emerging artists from around the world. No discounts. Limited seats available.

Devon Gates feat. Eden Mastriani-Levi

Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

In an intimate duo setting with pianist Eden Mastriani-Levi, bassist, vocalist and composer Devon Gates explores her unique interpretation of modern cabaret stylings, bringing a mixture of original music and reimaginations of classic repertoire, from Led Zepplin to Rodgers and Hammerstein, Aretha Franklin and everything in between.

El David Aguilar

Friday, Feb. 12, 2027, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Influenced by Mexican Folklore, Latin and Brazilian traditions, Grammy-nominated El David Aguilar brings his poetic lyrics and harmonic sensibility to the Capitol Theater stage.

New Jazz Underground

Friday, Apr. 23, 2027, 8 p.m. | Capitol Theater Stage

Creating a new standard for jazz presentation through their online videos, New Jazz Underground merges traditional jazz sensibilities with modern influences like swing, hip-hop, house/Afrobeat and Afro-Cuban music.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE SERIES

Meet National Geographic explorers as they share behind-the-scenes stories and stunning visuals that ignite curiosity and spark real-world impact. Enjoy pre-show trivia, an immersive stage presentation and interactive Q&A that brings our world closer than ever.

Buy all three National Geographic Live events as a series, and you’ll get 15% off!

Quest for the Boiling River with Geothermal Scientist Andrés Ruzo

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Hot springs, volcanoes and other fiery portals to the Earth’s core have stoked fear and awe since the earliest humans. Join geothermal scientist Andrés Alfonso Ruzo on a one-of-a-kind adventure into the Peruvian jungle.

Uncovering our Concrete Jungle with Urban Ecologist Chris Schell

Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2027, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Discover the cosmopolitan wildlife that shares our city alleys and backyards with Urban Ecologist and National Geographic Explorer Chris Schell and find out how American history has shaped many species.

Weird World of Frogs with Conservation Biologist Jodi Rowley

Tuesday, April 6, 2027, 7:30 p.m. | Capitol Theater

Bright colors and captivating calls are just the start with some of Earth’s most amazing species. Hop along with National Geographic Explorer Jodi Rowley to discover the incredible abilities and springy biodiversity of frogs.