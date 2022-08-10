Photos: First Look At A RAISIN IN THE SUN At American Players Theatre

American Players Theatre presents Lorraine Hansberry's classic, A Raisin in the Sun, directed by Tasia A. Jones, opening Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 8:00 pm.

A Raisin in the Sun continues to be a momentous and meaningful work in the canon of great American theatre. Lorraine Hansberry's play has touched the minds and souls of audiences for over 63 years, and APT welcomes it with great pride to the Hill Theatre. Featuring Gina Daniels, Alys Dickerson, Tim Gittings, Charence Higgins, Rasell Holt, Chiké Johnson, Gavin Lawrence, Derrick Moore, and Deanna Reed-Foster, A Raisin in the Sun will start previews August 5 and complete its run October 7, 2022.

Artistic Director, Brenda DeVita said of the production. "A Raisin in the Sun - it is nothing short of a masterpiece. It's this perfect encapsulation of what hope looks like when it's been oppressed for generations. We have this amazing director, Tasia A. Jones, who will be working at APT for the first time. It's an incredible team of actors and artists, and I can't wait for it to be in front of an audience."

For more information on tickets, please visit the APT website at www.americanplayers.org, or call the APT box office at (608) 588-2361.