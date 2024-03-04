Overture Will Reveal its 20th Anniversary Season Next Month With Special Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Overture Center is gearing up for its monumental “BIG 2-0H!” The theatre will unveil its highly anticipated 20th Anniversary season on Monday, April 29 at 7 p.m., publicly livestreamed at overture.org as well as on Overture's YouTube and Facebook pages, and in-person by invitation for donors and subscribers. Season subscriptions go on sale immediately following the event. Learn more at overture.org/subscriptions.

Hosted by Chief Artistic Experiences Officer Tim Sauers and Director of Broadway Engagement Programs Karra Beach, this free event promises an immersive preview of what's to come. Dive into the excitement with a detailed showcase of our seven upcoming Broadway sensations, including the already-announced Wisconsin premiere of the hilarious “Shucked,” alongside a stellar lineup of Overture Presents shows. Be captivated by special guests, live performances and thrilling sizzle reels featuring the season's brightest stars.

