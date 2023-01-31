Overture Center's Duck Soup Cinema Series Continues With WHY WORRY?

Looking for a one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day date idea? Overture Center has just the ticket! Its 2022/23 Duck Soup Cinema series continues with "Why Worry?" on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Capitol Theater. This silent-movie-era experience provides hours of laughter and entertainment. Tickets ($9 for adults, $3 for ages 12 and under) are available at overture.org.

Released in 1923, "Why Worry?" stars Harold Lloyd who portrays Harold Van Pelham. This young, wealthy businessman is a true hypochondriac who needs a nurse by his side to make it through the day. To improve his health, Harold decides to take a cruise to a tropical climate to relax. He takes his valet, Mr. Pipps (Wallace Howe), and his personal nurse (Jobyna Ralston) from California to "Paradiso," a small South American island. Harold doesn't find the peace and quiet he was looking for in Paradiso, but instead finds a revolution being fought.

After Harold is separated from his valet and nurse and finding himself locked up in jail, he meets Colosso (John Aasen), a huge man with an even bigger toothache. After a jail break, Harold helps relieve Colosso's pain, and Colosso offers Harold his unwavering support. The film comes from the Harold Lloyd Trust.

Jelani Eddington will accompany the film on the Grand Barton Organ. Joe Thompson will return to emcee the series, complete with lobby acts by Doc the Rube and Wayne the Wizard, vaudeville acts by the Zippity Do Das and James the Magician, prizes and more.

The Duck Soup Cinema silent film series is nationally known for providing an authentic silent film experience in the historic Capitol Theater. Film showings include vaudeville entertainment with an emcee, door prizes and classic feature film with live organ accompaniment by a skilled organist who mirrors the actors' emotions, just as it was done in 1928.