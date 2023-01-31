Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Overture Center's Duck Soup Cinema Series Continues With WHY WORRY?

The screening is set for February 11 at 2pm and 7pm.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Looking for a one-of-a-kind Valentine's Day date idea? Overture Center has just the ticket! Its 2022/23 Duck Soup Cinema series continues with "Why Worry?" on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in Capitol Theater. This silent-movie-era experience provides hours of laughter and entertainment. Tickets ($9 for adults, $3 for ages 12 and under) are available at overture.org.

Released in 1923, "Why Worry?" stars Harold Lloyd who portrays Harold Van Pelham. This young, wealthy businessman is a true hypochondriac who needs a nurse by his side to make it through the day. To improve his health, Harold decides to take a cruise to a tropical climate to relax. He takes his valet, Mr. Pipps (Wallace Howe), and his personal nurse (Jobyna Ralston) from California to "Paradiso," a small South American island. Harold doesn't find the peace and quiet he was looking for in Paradiso, but instead finds a revolution being fought.

After Harold is separated from his valet and nurse and finding himself locked up in jail, he meets Colosso (John Aasen), a huge man with an even bigger toothache. After a jail break, Harold helps relieve Colosso's pain, and Colosso offers Harold his unwavering support. The film comes from the Harold Lloyd Trust.

Jelani Eddington will accompany the film on the Grand Barton Organ. Joe Thompson will return to emcee the series, complete with lobby acts by Doc the Rube and Wayne the Wizard, vaudeville acts by the Zippity Do Das and James the Magician, prizes and more.

The Duck Soup Cinema silent film series is nationally known for providing an authentic silent film experience in the historic Capitol Theater. Film showings include vaudeville entertainment with an emcee, door prizes and classic feature film with live organ accompaniment by a skilled organist who mirrors the actors' emotions, just as it was done in 1928.




Kids in the Rotunda, Madison's favorite family-friendly Saturday arts performance series, presents four local performance groups on Overture Center's Rotunda stage in February, including returning favorites The Jerry Ensemble, James the Magician and Tom Pease as well as newly featured artist Jolie Canoli.
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
​​​​​​​ The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to Overture Center for the Arts with Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert, the fifth film in the Harry Potter series.
The dancing was well choreographed, although, many numbers were very similar, presumably noting the tedium of the underworld. The use of the rotating stage was well executed, and the overall energy was high. In the end, although disappointed by the book and lack of passion between the two main couples, I was glad to have seen it.

