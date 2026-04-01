Overture Center for the Arts Names Victor Patterson and Cari Redington as Co-CEOs

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Overture Center for the Arts has announced the appointments of Victor Patterson as Co-CEO and Chief People Officer and Cari Redington as Co-CEO and Chief Financial Officer. Both will assume their roles on April 13, 2026.

Patterson brings experience in human resources and organizational leadership, having held senior roles at Lowe’s, H.B. Fuller, and The Home Depot. His work has focused on workforce planning, leadership development, and employee engagement initiatives across large organizations.

Redington most recently served as Administrator of the Research and Policy Division at the Wisconsin Department of Revenue and previously worked as County Administrator for Vernon County. Her background includes experience in government, nonprofit, and creative industries, including roles with Warner Bros. and Disney, with a focus on financial strategy and governance.

Patterson will oversee areas including equity, innovation, and human resources, with direct reports including Ida Balderrama-Trudell and Jessica Zimbelman. Redington will oversee finance and executive operations, with direct reports including Jenni See and Kennedy Lochner.

They join an existing executive leadership team that includes Mike Conway, Chief Operating Officer; Jenie Dahlmann, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer; Emily Gruenewald, Chief Development Officer; and Tim Sauers, Chief Artistic Experiences Officer.

“We are grateful to the many staff members, board members and community partners who participated in the search process for these two critical roles,” the Executive Leadership Team said in a joint statement. “Their insight helped ensure a thoughtful and collaborative outcome that supports Overture's mission and future and strengthen ties with the communities we serve.”