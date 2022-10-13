Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Overture Center Adds New COO To Shared Executive Leadership Team

Michael Conway from Indianapolis, Ind., will join Overture Center for the Arts as Chief Operating Officer on Monday, Nov. 7.

Oct. 13, 2022  

Michael Conway from Indianapolis, Ind., will join Overture Center for the Arts as Chief Operating Officer on Monday, Nov. 7. Conway fills the position vacated when Jacquie Goetz retired in August.

"I'm thrilled to join the remarkable team at Overture Center for the Arts," said Conway. "It's an amazing facility, serving an amazing community. I feel lucky for the opportunity, and I'm looking forward to ensuring Overture continues to be a place where everyone feels welcomed, empowered and inspired."

Conway comes to Overture from his most recent role as General Manager of Live Nation/Old National Centre in Indianapolis, where he was responsible for customer service, box office, security, food and beverage, building maintenance and capital improvements. The venue consists of three performing spaces and hosts approximately 350 events per year. Conway formerly held various operations roles for 15 years at The Second City/Up Comedy Club in Chicago, Ill., including VP of Operations. He studied philosophy and theater at Loyola University and theater arts at Columbia College Chicago.

Conway will serve on the shared executive leadership team and oversee technical production, facilities, events, guest services and security.

OVERTURE CENTER FOR THE ARTS in Madison, Wis., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and four galleries where national and international touring artists, nine resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in nearly 700,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. With the vision to provide "Extraordinary Experiences for All," Overture's mission is to support and elevate our community's creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts. overture.org

October 13, 2022

Michael Conway from Indianapolis, Ind., will join Overture Center for the Arts as Chief Operating Officer on Monday, Nov. 7. Conway fills the position vacated when Jacquie Goetz retired in August.
