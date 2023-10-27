November Performances Set For Overture's “Kids in the Rotunda” Series

Kids in the Rotunda, Madison’s family-friendly, FREE Saturday arts performance series, continues on Overture Center’s Rotunda stage throughout November with five performances, including Cash Box Kings and Magic Morgan & Liliana over Thanksgiving weekend.

Overture Center’s Kids in the Rotunda series is designed to captivate families of all ages. From renowned folk singers to drum lines and hilarious kid-friendly improv to vibrant Indian dance, our handpicked lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for your family. While tailored for children ages nine and younger, these performances will mesmerize both kids and adults alike.

The Rotunda Café will be open during shows to offer coffee, juice and snacks for sale with part of the proceeds benefiting Overture Center.

In addition, families are invited to participate in “Arts After Overture” in partnership with the Madison Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 11. The sessions provide arts experiences related to the morning’s Kids in the Rotunda performance.

Free 45-minute performances will be held at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. All virtual performances and the 1 p.m. performances will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please email kidsintherotunda@overture.org at least one hour prior to the performance to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances.

Visit the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or follow Overture’s Kids in the Rotunda web page for updates.

KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA NOVEMBER LINEUP

Saturday, Nov. 4 – Danz Trad (+LIVESTREAMED)

DanzTrad, which stands for “traditional Mexican dance,” is a Madison dance group created with the idea of a cultural journey around Mexico—from the native Mexicas (Aztecs) to the colorful Charros with big sombreros. Audiences will discover the different traditions and music from Mexico through dance. DanzTrad intends to present, represent and promote Mexican culture, art and traditions through the performance to all generations.

Saturday, Nov. 11 – Kanopy Dance

Kanopy Dance will stage an interactive event featuring guest choreographer and dancer Udbhav Desai from Kanopy’s “Winter Fantasia: Reimagined.” Udbhav will guide a fun family event that involves learning the ancient communal and festive South Asian dance tradition of “garba.” Udbhav will be joined by some of Kanopy Dance Academy students and members of the pre-professional company, Kanopy 2, in facilitating participation from kids, families and friends.

+ Art After Overture

Saturday, Nov. 18 – Drum Power

Drum Power is a youth leadership program that provides young people with an opportunity to learn West African Traditional, Afro-Cuban and Afro-Brazilian drumming techniques and their cultural/historical significance. Their performance will feature drum and dance from the ancient kingdom of Mali as well as Senegal, Guinea and Brazil, performed by youth performers ages 11-17, directed by Dr. Yorel Lashley and Tom Ross. Get ready to move, groove and learn with Drum Power!

SPECIAL BLACK FRIDAY PERFORMANCES: Friday, Nov. 24, 9:30am, 11am, 1pm – Cash Box Kings

The Cash Box Kings are dedicated to carrying on the spirit of the 1940’s and 50’s post-war blues sound. With performances throughout the United States, South America and Europe, this rockin’ blues band has gained international acclaim. The band showcases the music of the classic Chicago era and have tailored their Rotunda performances to teaching children about this time-honored genre. The Cash Box Kings give families an opportunity to dance, sing and even get up on stage to play harmonica. This be-bopping blues party will have the entire family on their feet!

*Nov. 24 shows are presented as a part of Downtown Holiday Open House by Madison's Central Business Improvement District (BID)

Saturday, Nov. 25 – Magic Morgan & Liliana

Prepare for eye-popping illusions, dazzling balloon sculptures and stunts with live animals―along with seemingly impossible tricks―in an unusual and incredible display of magic when award-winning magicians Magic Morgan and Liliana take the stage. Back by popular demand, two-time recipient of the World Deaf Magician Award Matthew “Magic” Morgan and Liliana truly keep the audience at the heart of the show by inviting kids and parents onstage to be a part of the magic. Come and be amazed as this husband-and-wife act combines magic, miming and comedy while communicating in the universal language of fun!



2023 Regional Awards


