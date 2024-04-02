MOMIX ALICE Comes to Overture This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Seamlessly blending illusion, acrobatics, magic and whimsy, MOMIX sends audiences flying down the rabbit hole in Moses Pendleton's newest creation, "Alice," inspired by Lewis Carroll's classic "Alice in Wonderland."

Join this dazzling company on a mind-bending adventure as Alice encounters time-honored characters, including the undulating Caterpillar, a lobster quadrille, frenzied White Rabbits, a mad Queen of Hearts and a variety of other surprises. Filled with visual splendor and startling creative movement, Alice reveals that nothing in MOMIX's world is as it seems!

MOMIX Alice comes to Madison on Tuesday, April 16 at 7 p.m. in Overture Hall. Tickets ($30-$60) are available at overture.org.

About MOMIX

Known internationally for presenting work of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty, MOMIX is a company of dancer-illusionists under the direction of Moses Pendleton. In addition to stage performances world-wide, MOMIX has worked in film and television, recently appearing in a national commercial for Hanes underwear and a Target ad that premiered during the airing of the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards. With performances on PBS's “Dance in America” series, France's Antenne II and Italian RAI television, the company's repertory has been broadcast to 55 countries. Joining the Montreal Symphony in the Rhombus Media film of Mussorgsky's “Pictures at an Exhibition,” winner of an International Emmy for Best Performing Arts Special, the company's performance was distributed on laser disc by Decca Records. MOMIX was also featured in “IMAGINE,” one of the first 3-D IMAX films to be released in IMAX theaters world-wide. MOMIX dancers Cynthia Quinn and Karl Baumann, under Moses Pendleton's direction, played the role of “Bluey” in the feature film “FX2” and “White Widow,” co-choreographed by Moses Pendleton and Cynthia Quinn, was featured in Robert Altman's movie “The Company.” Participating in the “Homage a Picasso” in Paris, MOMIX was also selected to represent the US at the European Cultural Center at Delphi.

With the support of the Scottsdale Cultural Council Scottsdale Center for the Arts in Scottsdale, Arizona, Mr. Pendleton created “Bat Habits” to celebrate the opening of the San Francisco Giants' new spring training park in Scottsdale. MOMIX has been commissioned by corporations such as Fiat and Mercedes Benz, performing at Fiat's month long 100th Anniversary Celebration in Torino, Italy and Mercedes Benz's International Auto Show in Frankfurt, Germany. With nothing more than light, shadow, props and the human body, MOMIX has astonished audiences on five continents for more than 40 years.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.