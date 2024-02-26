'Kids In The Rotunda' Will Bring Five Free and Fun Shows For Families to Overture in March

Kids in the Rotunda, Madison's favorite, family-friendly, FREE Saturday arts performance series continues throughout March with five different performances for the whole family to enjoy!

Overture Center's Kids in the Rotunda series is designed to captivate families of all ages. From renowned folk singers to drum lines and hilarious kid-friendly improv to vibrant Indian dance, our handpicked lineup guarantees an unforgettable experience for your family. While tailored for children ages nine and younger, these performances will mesmerize both kids and adults alike.

Free 45-minute performances will be held at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. All virtual performances and the 1 p.m. performances will be American Sign Language interpreted. Please email kidsintherotunda@overture.org at least one hour prior to the performance to be seated within sight of the interpreter for live performances.

A livestream option will be available on March 30. Visit the Kids in the Rotunda Facebook page or follow Overture's Kids in the Rotunda web page for updates.

Families are invited to participate in “Arts After Overture” in partnership with the Madison Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon on March 9. The sessions provide arts experiences related to the morning's Kids in the Rotunda performance.

MARCH KIDS IN THE ROTUNDA LINEUP

Saturday, March 2 – Trinity Academy of Irish Dance

For nearly 40 years, this Chicago, Milwaukee and Madison institution has become the most widely recognized Irish dance program in the world. Shaping the lives of over 10,000 students, Trinity is centered around a powerful philosophy that is a radical departure from typical programs. Founded by Mark Howard in 1982, the Trinity Academy of Irish Dance has set numerous competitive records and thrilled audiences worldwide with its innovative approach and attention to detail. The school has locations throughout Illinois and Wisconsin. This performance takes place in Overture Hall Lobby.

Saturday, March 9 - Kalaanjali School of Indian Dance

Since its founding in 2003 by Artistic Director Meenakshi Ganesan, the Madison based Kalaanjali School of Indian Dance has been fulfilling its mission of sharing the art of traditional classical Indian dance throughout the Midwest. On this visit to the Rotunda, you will vividly experience breathtaking stories of the East through the graceful body postures, percussive feet, vibrant costumes and dynamic expressions of the Kalaanjali dancers. Dancers of all ages (some as young as five years old) will capture your spirit with the beauty, elegance and magnificence of the Bharatanatyam-style dancing of southern India.

+Art After Overture

Saturday, March 16 – Jolie Canoli

Jolie Canoli and her cast of puppet characters bring lots of giggles and heartwarming stories to the stage. Jolie shares folk tales and original stories through the use of physical theater. You'll also meet puppets like Buddy Bones the Dog, Tippy Toe the Elephant and more. Enjoy live music, mime, illusion and fun interaction in this family-friendly theater experience that will keep kids engaged throughout.

Saturday, March 23 – Tom Pease

One of the series' most popular performers, Tom Pease engages children with imaginative songs and humor. Families around the world love his recordings, especially on long car trips! The power of reading, the universal language of song and the healing effects of laughter are all messages found throughout his performance. Tom's show is highly animated, laced with songs and stories, leaving audiences with a renewed appreciation for their own sense of place and community.

+Yoga with little om Big Om

Saturday, March 30 – Madison Ballet (+LIVESTREAMED)

Madison Ballet returns to the Rotunda Stage for an “off-stage and personal” look at what it's really like to be a dancer. Take part in a ballet class warm up, see the dancers practice their barre and center floor work, and watch a rehearsal up close. Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience the Madison Ballet like never before!

Funding provided by Madison Gas & Electric, American Girl's Fund for Children, the Evjue Foundation – the charitable arm of the Capital Times and UnityPoint Health-Meriter with additional funding from Ian's Pizza, Au Pair in America, Exact Sciences Corporation, Nelnet and contributions to Overture Center for the Arts.

