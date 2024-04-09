Justin Willman Brings THE ILLUSIONATI TOUR To Madison This July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Justin Willman has announced a brand-new tour titled, The Illusionati Tour. The comedian, magician and host will be bringing his new set to stages across the country. The Illusionati Tour is coming to Overture Center's Capitol Theater on Friday, July 12 at 7 p.m.

Tickets ($40.50-$81 and VIP option) go on sale Friday, April 12 at 11 a.m. at overture.org. For more information, visit justinwillman.com.

About Justin Willman

Justin Willman wants to melt your brain while making you laugh. He's best known as the star and creator of the hit Netflix series “The Magic Prank Show” and “Magic For Humans.” But you may recognize him from one of his many television appearances (“The Tonight Show,” “The Today Show,” “Ellen,” “Conan” and others). Or maybe you know his work as a host (“Baking Impossible,” “Cupcake Wars” and “Win, Lose or Draw”). Or maybe he's the child magician you hired in suburban St. Louis in the ‘90s. If you don't know Willman, he's a magician and comedian who's mastered the art of turning cynics into believers (or at least getting them to laugh). His live show is simultaneously mind-blowing and hilarious—and will likely keep you up at night wondering how the heck any of it was possible. Willman is also a proud father and a loving husband, and he has zero experience as a licensed boat mechanic (that's a different Justin Willman).

