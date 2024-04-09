INSIDE SECRETS OF THE WHALES Comes to Overture

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Overture Center for the Arts will present renowned underwater photojournalist and 2014 National Geographic Photography Fellow of the Year Brian Skerry presenting “Inside Secrets of the Whales” at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23 in Capitol Theater, as the third and final presentation in Overture's three-part Changemaker Speakers Series.

After years spent in underwater habitats around the world with all manner of ocean creatures, including sharks and—his first love—whales, Brian Skerry brings offers bold new insight into the lives of the world's largest mammals, along with their complex societies. Through mesmerizing story, photography and video, Skerry illustrates how whales share an amazing ability to learn and adapt to opportunities, from specialized feeding strategies to parenting techniques. He explores the deeper, cultural elements of whale identity, including unique dialects, matrilineal societies and organized social customs like singing contests.

Brian has covered a wide range of stories, from the harp seal's struggle to survive in frozen waters, to the alarming decrease in the world's fisheries, to dolphin intelligence, and—most recently—he's taken us deep inside the world of whales. His latest book, “Secrets of the Whales” was released in 2021 by National Geographic as part of a multi-platform project he created that includes a cover story in National Geographic magazine and a four-part documentary film series, produced with James Cameron and currently streaming on Disney+. This series won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary in 2021.

In this evening dedicated to his whales, Brian's exquisite images document these alluring creatures in all their glory—and demonstrate how these majestic creatures can teach us about ourselves and our planet.

