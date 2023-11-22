Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards

George S. Kaufman's THE BUTTER AND EGG MAN is Coming to Wisconsin's Arts + Literature Laboratory This Month

The Butter and Egg Man comes to Wisconsin's Arts + Literature Laboratory on November 28.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 1 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards; Middleton Players The Photo 3 First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards; Middleton Players Theater Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
CHRISTMAS WITH C.S. LEWIS is Coming To Overture This Month Photo 4 CHRISTMAS WITH C.S. LEWIS is Coming To Overture This Month

George S. Kaufman's THE BUTTER AND EGG MAN is Coming to Wisconsin's Arts + Literature Laboratory This Month

A revival of one of Broadway's funniest self-parodies is coming to Arts + Literature Laboratory on November 28, when George S. Kaufman's The Butter and Egg Man returns! A tale of behind-the-curtain mayhem every bit as funny as the works it inspired, like Mel Brooks' The Producers and Michael Frayn's Noises Off, the staged reading will begin at 7 PM.

The Butter and Egg Man is the tale of Peter Jones, a small-town hotel clerk who chances into a small fortune. Seeing an opportunity to turn his nest egg into generational wealth, he travels from the wilds of Chilicothe, Ohio to New York City, hoping to stake a play that will be a guaranteed success. Theatrical moguls Joe Lehman and Jack McClure think he's just the sucker they've been waiting for. It turns out that they're both right and wrong. Seeing how Peter turns the tables and beats the Broadway bigwigs at their own game is what makes this a comedy classic. Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Players presented the statewide premiere in May 1931, while the stage play and film were still hot items.

This special abridged staged reading of The Butter and Egg Man is presented free of charge November 28 at Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston St. in Madison. Reservations for guaranteed seating are available Click Here.

Featuring the onstage talents of Christian Neuhaus, Britton Rea, Mitch Taylor, Kyla Vaughan, Gina Chirichella, Betsy Wood, Liam McParland, Ned O'Reilly, Dan Fogarty, Madeleine O'Keefe, Paige Abbatacola, Aaron Snook, and Donavon Armbruster. Adapted and produced for Falconbridge Players by Jason Compton.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Madison

1
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards; DISNEYS DESCENDANTS: Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards; DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Kathy Griffin To Come To Overture Center; Tickets Go On Sale Friday, November 17 Photo
Kathy Griffin To Come To Overture Center; Tickets Go On Sale Friday, November 17

Comedian Kathy Griffin is back on the road with her new 'My Life on the PTSD-List' North American tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17.

3
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards; Middleton Players The Photo
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards; Middleton Players Theater Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The first wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 13th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
CHRISTMAS WITH C.S. LEWIS is Coming To Overture This Month Photo
CHRISTMAS WITH C.S. LEWIS is Coming To Overture This Month

Experience the holiday spirit with 'Christmas with C.S. Lewis' at Overture Center from November 24-26. David Payne portrays C.S. Lewis in this captivating performance.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Video
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN Video
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN
View all Videos

Madison SHOWS
Scrooge The Musical in Madison Scrooge The Musical
The Fireside Dinner Theatre (11/02-12/23)
Beetlejuice in Madison Beetlejuice
Overture Center (1/09-1/14)
Les Miserables in Madison Les Miserables
Overture Center (2/14-2/18)
The Butter and Egg Man in Madison The Butter and Egg Man
Arts + Literature Laboratory (11/28-11/28)
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity) in Madison My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Overture Center (11/21-11/26)
Moulin Rouge! in Madison Moulin Rouge!
Overture Center (7/09-7/21)
Willy Wonka Kids in Madison Willy Wonka Kids
Sunset Playhouse (5/18-5/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You