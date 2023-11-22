George S. Kaufman's THE BUTTER AND EGG MAN is Coming to Wisconsin's Arts + Literature Laboratory This Month

A revival of one of Broadway's funniest self-parodies is coming to Arts + Literature Laboratory on November 28, when George S. Kaufman's The Butter and Egg Man returns! A tale of behind-the-curtain mayhem every bit as funny as the works it inspired, like Mel Brooks' The Producers and Michael Frayn's Noises Off, the staged reading will begin at 7 PM.

The Butter and Egg Man is the tale of Peter Jones, a small-town hotel clerk who chances into a small fortune. Seeing an opportunity to turn his nest egg into generational wealth, he travels from the wilds of Chilicothe, Ohio to New York City, hoping to stake a play that will be a guaranteed success. Theatrical moguls Joe Lehman and Jack McClure think he's just the sucker they've been waiting for. It turns out that they're both right and wrong. Seeing how Peter turns the tables and beats the Broadway bigwigs at their own game is what makes this a comedy classic. Milwaukee-based Wisconsin Players presented the statewide premiere in May 1931, while the stage play and film were still hot items.

This special abridged staged reading of The Butter and Egg Man is presented free of charge November 28 at Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston St. in Madison. Reservations for guaranteed seating are available Click Here.

Featuring the onstage talents of Christian Neuhaus, Britton Rea, Mitch Taylor, Kyla Vaughan, Gina Chirichella, Betsy Wood, Liam McParland, Ned O'Reilly, Dan Fogarty, Madeleine O'Keefe, Paige Abbatacola, Aaron Snook, and Donavon Armbruster. Adapted and produced for Falconbridge Players by Jason Compton.