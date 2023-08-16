Forward Theater Presents THE GARBOLOGISTS This September

Performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, September 7-24.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

To begin the 2023-24 season, Forward Theater Company will present The Garbologists by Lindsay Joelle. Directed by Jen Uphoff Gray. Performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, September 7-24. This production will kick off Forward's 15th anniversary celebration. 

This off-beat buddy comedy pairs essential workers from two different worlds in the shared cab of a New York City garbage truck. Danny's a white, blue-collar mansplainer hiding a heart of gold. Marlowe's a Black, Ivy League-educated newbie learning the ropes from her old-school partner. When they're thrown together to pick up what the world has discarded, they discover there's more that binds them than taking out the trash.

Forward is offering a number of special events based on the themes in The Garbologists:

Cap Times Idea Fest
Madison's recycling coordinator Bryan Johnson, along with Sujata Gautam of Dane County's Department of Waste and Renewables and Lorenza Zebell of Sustain Dane will participate in a virtual session at Idea Fest titled, “What we throw away: How trash is changing and what that means.” Date is TBD.

Talkback with playwright Lindsay Joelle
Forward is bringing The Garbologists playwright Lindsay Joelle to Madison, and she will participate in the post-show discussion following the performance on Wed. 9/13.

What We Throw Away: Overture Art Exhibit
Forward Theater, Madison Arts Commission, and Arts + Literature Laboratory will present an exhibition of recent work inspired by and composed from discarded materials. The exhibition is supported by City of Madison Recycling, and will be on display at Overture Center from August 29 through November 26.

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased online at forwardtheater.com, or via overture.org. Tickets can be purchased via phone at 608.258.4141.




