BWW Review: JILL CROVISIER at Grand Théâtre

Last week, we had the pleasure of attending Jill Crovisier's JinJeon at the Grand Théâtre of Luxembourg. This one hour performance featured six dancers, including Crovisier herself, and reflected on the impact that technological development has on the human body and mind. Watching the dichotomy between Man and machine expressed through dance felt like observing a battle, not of people, but of two opposing ways of existence. This form of narrative sway was very interesting to observe. While there was no objectively clear storyline, the evolution (or conversion) from human to machinery told, in its own way, a story of ideas, concepts of progress and unnatural consequences.

The gold: The group number with drums. Halfway through the show there is a marvelous segment which is the embodiment of human. The choreographic feels so detached from anything mechanic that all you feel is pure, raw human energy.

The silver: The conversion to machinery. The transition from human to machine was very well executed every time it was observed. Despite the opposite concepts, the progression felt not only perfectly organic, but also highly aesthetic. The focus on the evolution could have easily led the choreographer to sacrifice beauty, but this trap was masterfully avoided.

The bronze: The ending. Without spoiling too much, the final scene was charged with emotion at every step, encapsulating the sense of despair and the notion that time is slowly but surely catching up to a different reality.

Many thanks to the group and to the Grand Théâtre for another great night.

To reach out to the writer: nuno.de.sousa.lopes@gmail.com

Image credit: Amadeo Souza-Cardoso