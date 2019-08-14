The Carnegie Announces Cast For Fall Production Of PROOF

The Carnegie has announced the cast and production team for PROOF, playing weekends November 2-17, 2019.

CAST LIST:

Catherine - Katie Mitchell

Claire - Kate Mock Elliot

Hal - Jared Earland

Robert - Allen R. Middleton

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Director - Torie Wiggins

Stage Manager - Liz Carmen

Catherine, a troubled young woman, has spent years caring for her brilliant but unstable father, a math professor at The University of Chicago. Following his death, she must deal with her own

volatile emotions; the arrival of her estranged sister, Claire; and the attentions of Hal, a former student of her father's, who hopes to find valuable work in the notebooks he left behind. In the ensuing struggles, a mysterious notebook surfaces to draw Catherine into the most difficult problem of all: How much of her father's madness - or genius - will she inherit?

Winner of the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play, PROOF is a compelling drama with elements of mystery, romance, and old-fashioned storytelling. It was made into a major motion picture in 2005 starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Anthony Hopkins, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

CONTENT ADVISORY: Production includes adult themes and language. Not recommended for children under 13.





