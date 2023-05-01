Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Student Blog: Acknowledging Burnout

My take on solving burnout as a college student!

May. 01, 2023  

Hello again, readers! I hope you all are well! Today, as I am in the midst of my final exams, I wanted to offer advice on burnout. In most college experiences, one experiences burnout. That can take on many different shapes: being tired of classwork, socialization, extra-curriculars, or just an overall lack of motivation. Every college student struggles with burnout to various extents. So, it is important to acknowledge and take care of.

Mental health is such an important factor in well-being and maintaining an awareness of where you are can help with burnout. For me, it often ebbs and flows. At the beginning of a class, show, project, or something similar, I am excited about the work, and I anticipate diving in. Similarly, at the end, I am giving my best effort, putting my best foot forward, and going out with a bang. Where burnout gets me is in the middle. The anticipation is not as built up as the beginning and the excitement of completion and performance is not yet close enough. It is that place in the middle where, for me, burnout occurs.

Firstly, it is important to acknowledge burnout. That is something I often struggle with, as constantly do not realize that I am unmotivated until after the time passes. Acknowledgment, in itself, is such a step in the right direction of alleviating burnout as much as possible. An awareness of the mind is most important to maintaining good mental health. If that falters, seeking out resources is crucial. Secondly, finding people or things to help motivate you is helpful. For instance, just last week, I met with a friend in the library, and we did homework together. Working with someone helps me feel motivated to get things done. This also manifests in attending painting sessions for my Graphic Communications class, running lines with my roommate, etc. Another thing that helps me is scheduling out when I am going to work on various things. For example, I have a final presentation this week that I need to have multiple different pieces to present, so I am dedicating days to working on a few parts at a time. This ensures that I am both not rushed in getting it done and putting forth my best work, since I am not bound by time constraints. Both my friends and my time management aid me here. My agenda never lies and my friends provide a system of both support and accountability.

In college and in life, a little burnout is inevitable. There are always "those days" when I am going to wake up and feel like not being productive. That said, they balance with the days I wake up and feel motivated to get work done. That is just life. It ebbs and flows. The consistent aspect of living is inconsistency. Moods change, people grow, situations shift, and burnout will always be a factor. That is what I would like to leave you all with. And, on that note, I will write to you all in the next one!



  University of Evansville '26 - Theatre Performance
  Currently Moses, Mollie, Minimus, Pilkington, and others in the Rogue and Peasant Aces company of Animal Farm

May 1, 2023

