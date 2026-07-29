Pedrito Martinez Group to Open Louisville Orchestra Season at Iroquois Amphitheater

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The Louisville Orchestra will open its 2026–27 season with a free Music Without Borders concert featuring Grammy-nominated percussionist and vocalist Pedrito Martinez and the acclaimed Pedrito Martinez Group on Saturday, September 12, at 8:30 p.m. at Iroquois Amphitheater.

The performance marks the return of a beloved Louisville Orchestra tradition, opening the season at Iroquois Amphitheater and bringing the Orchestra and the community together for a celebratory evening of live music.

Music Without Borders brings free, world-class performances directly into Louisville neighborhoods, removing cultural and economic barriers and creating welcoming opportunities for audiences to experience the Orchestra close to home. Through music representing a wide range of global traditions, the series brings people together across cultures, backgrounds and experiences.

Led by conductor Ahmed Alom, the Louisville Orchestra will join Martinez and his band for an energetic program celebrating the rhythms and musical traditions of Cuba. The Pedrito Martinez Group features Sebastian Natal on bass and vocals, Manuel Marquez on timbales and vocals, Andy Garcia on keyboards and vocals, and Xito Lowell on trombone and vocals.

Born in Havana, Martinez is celebrated for combining the deep traditions of Cuban rumba with jazz, timba and contemporary influences. His powerful percussion, expressive vocals and dynamic performances have earned international recognition and collaborations with artists across musical genres.

The concert will open with Arturo Márquez's Danzón No. 2, an orchestral favorite inspired by the elegance and energy of Latin dance. The evening will also feature Alejandro García Caturla's colorful Tres Danzas Cubanas alongside original music performed by Martinez and the Pedrito Martinez Group, including “Aumba,” “Ciudadano,” “Yo Sí Quiero,” “Pastorita tiene Guararey,” “Dios Mío” and “La Luna.”

Whether attending the Louisville Orchestra for the first time or returning as a longtime audience member, guests are invited to celebrate the start of a new season with an evening of vibrant Afro-Cuban music at one of Louisville's most treasured outdoor venues.

The concert will take place Saturday, September 12, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. at Iroquois Amphitheater, located at 1080 Amphitheater Road in Louisville. Admission is free and open to everyone. Registration is recommended to receive weather updates, event information and other important announcements.

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