The Kentucky Center and Old Forester today unveiled a new mural, displayed on the exterior west wall of Old Forester's Paristown Hall. The mural conveys the lively spirit of the venue and embodies the cultural significance of the arts in Louisville.

The project was initiated by Old Forester to create a piece that welcomes visitors to Old Forester's Paristown Hall.

"Old Forester's Paristown Hall is an essential piece of the neighborhood's revitalization, and we wanted to install a piece of artwork that could communicate this message while showcasing Old Forester's Paristown Hall as a vital part of Louisville's thriving arts community," said Campbell Brown, president of Old Forester.

Following a call for proposals, local artist Ashley Brossart was selected to create the piece.

"My vision was to encompass Old Forester's stake in growing and revitalizing Louisville neighborhoods with the creation of Old Forester's Paristown Hall," said mural artist Ashley Brossart. "Old Forester's Paristown Hall brings an energetic and refreshing vibrancy to our community, and the mural expresses that excitement."

The mural includes Old Forester Bourbon-related imagery, combined with performing arts-themed visuals and iconic Louisville landmarks. The design conveys an energetic, forward-thinking, smart and authentic Louisville venue and a venerable brand - Old Forester.

"The mural is a beautiful display of the efforts to revive and welcome visitors to the Paristown neighborhood, and it serves as a visual reminder that Old Forester's Paristown Hall is at the heart of the community," said Kim Baker, president of the Kentucky Center. "The artwork will stand as a reminder of the venue's place in the community for years to come."

The artwork can be seen on a large mural-sized banner on the parking lot side of Old Forester's Paristown Hall.

Old Forester is Brown-Forman's founding brand, founded in 1870 by George Garvin Brown. Brown believed Old Forester was so pure and consistent that he sealed it, signed it, and pledged, "There is nothing better in the market."

The mission of The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts is to build lifelong relationships with the arts. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, The Center, along with the other agencies, seek to preserve and promote the history, heritage and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations comprise the family of venues under The Kentucky Center umbrella:

The Kentucky Center is located at 501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY 40202

The Brown Theatre is located at 315 West Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202

Old Forester's Paristown Hall is located at 724 Brent Street, Louisville KY 40204





