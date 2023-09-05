NKU Opens On-Tour Theatre Season With THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Brace yourself for a captivating journey as Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts (NKU SOTA) opens its on-tour theatre season with the Tony Award-winning play "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time." The production will be on stage from September 28 to October 8, 2023, at the NKU Griffin Hall Digitorium.





Prepare to be spellbound by "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," a Tony Award-winning play adapted by Simon Stephens from the acclaimed novel by Mark Haddon. The gripping narrative follows 15-year-old Christopher, a boy with an extraordinary brain that is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. When he discovers his neighbor's dead dog, Wellington, he finds himself under suspicion and sets out to solve the mystery, leading him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.

The cast includes Gabby Casto, Cody Combs, Chloe Esmeier, Jericah Green, Liv Gudmundsson, Maggie Komp, Elliet Malatesta, D.J. Stroud, Mark Taylor, Hailey Watson, and Reagan Wildoner. The production team features Savanah Kennedy as Stage Manager, Jessica Ruehl as Projections Designer, Ronnie Chamberlain as Scenic and Costume Designer, Jacqueline Williams as Props Designer, Chanelle Dau Pino as Lighting Designer, and Jo Sanburg as Sound Designer. The show is directed by Christopher Ryan.

Don't miss the opportunity to embark on this exhilarating adventure! Tickets for the NKU SOTA 2023-24 Theatre & Dance Season On Tour are available for purchase at nku.edu/tickets.