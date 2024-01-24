HISTORY THAT DOESN'T SUCK Comes To The Kentucky Center On March 3

Kentucky Performing Arts Presents and Savelive present HISTORY THAT DOESN'T SUCK WITH PROFESSOR Greg Jackson on Sunday, March 3 at 2:00 p.m. at Bomhard Theater – Kentucky Center (501 West Main Street).

Adapted from the top-ranked history podcast, Professor Greg Jackson tells the epic tale of “The Unlikely Union,” weaving defining moments in American history (1754-1865) into a thrilling narrative of the struggle and triumph of a young nation to form, define, and reform itself. Travel back in time through epic storytelling of familiar and unsung real characters from history, and return with real context for today.

Dr. Greg Jackson is best known as the creator and host of the podcast History That Doesn't' Suck which routinely tops the Apple and Spotify top history charts, having published over 100 episodes and counting millions of listens. Jackson holds a PhD in history, is a tenured Associate Professor and Senior Fellow in National Security Studies, as well as Fellow of Integrated Studies at Utah Valley University.

Dr. Jackson is also a frequent commentator in film documentaries including the HISTORY Channel three-night event Abraham Lincoln, which was Executive Produced by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin and featured former President Barack Obama among other history scholars. HTDS is apolitical with Professor Jackson's only agenda being to make legit, scholarly researched American history more accessible and educational through entertaining stories.

Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing more than $15.8 million in an average year with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations in Louisville make up the family of venues under the Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella: