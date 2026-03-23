Cara Robertson Joins BORDEN Musical as Dramaturg and Advisor

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BORDEN: A New Musical has announced that New York Times bestselling author and historian Cara Robertson will join the project as its official Dramaturg and Historical Advisor.

Robertson is widely regarded as one of the leading experts on the Lizzie Borden case, having begun her research on the subject as an undergraduate at Harvard University in 1990. She holds a PhD from Oxford University and a JD from Stanford Law School. Her distinguished career includes clerking at the Supreme Court of the United States and serving as a legal adviser to the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia at The Hague.

She is the author of The Trial of Lizzie Borden, a New York Times bestselling book praised for its comprehensive and deeply researched examination of the infamous 1892 case.

In her role on BORDEN, Robertson will provide dramaturgical support and historical consultation as the musical continues its development, helping to shape the piece's historical framework, character dynamics, and thematic exploration.

Created by Cavan Hendron, with a book by Hendron and Aaron Roitman, music by Matthew Nassida, lyrics by Hendron and Nassida, direction by Neeta Thadani, and creative producer Audrey Belle Adams, BORDEN: A New Musical centers on the complex relationship between sisters Lizzie and Emma Borden in the days before and after the murders of their father and stepmother in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Robertson's addition marks a significant step forward for BORDEN. As the show gears up for an upcoming out-of-town workshop in Lexington, KY this summer, Robertson will be actively involved in the process and present throughout, offering ongoing insight and collaboration as the piece continues to take shape.