World Premiere of Wild Up's THE INTERIOR CASTLE Will Come to REDCAT

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT) will present the world premiere of GRAMMY-nominated orchestral collective Wild Up's The Interior Castle on June 6, 2026.

The Interior Castle is an evening of ecstatic and contemplative music by visionary women, most of them cloistered, who span centuries of artistic and spiritual inquiry. Structured in ritornello form, the program centers on four works by Ethiopian composer, pianist, and nun Emahoy Tsegue Maryam Guebrou, alongside new music by LA-based experimental vocalist and composer Eliza Bagg—including the world premiere of an original work and two reimaginings of the medieval abbess and polymath Hildegard von Bingen's visionary chants.

The program concludes with a world premiere by Wild Up member M.A. Tiesenga, inspired by St. Teresa of Ávila's mystical treatise The Interior Castle. The program reclaims devotional music as a site of radical interiority and resistance to external forces. Through mazes of sound and reflection, The Interior Castle honors nuns, mystics, and seekers who turned inward to challenge the norms of their time and remake the world. Their restlessness endures today, recalling that an interior life can shape a collective one when listening becomes a form of devotion and attention a means of liberation.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Wild Up is an LA-based orchestra collective that uplifts people and projects leading the way for music-making today. Called “a raucous, grungy, irresistibly exuberant … fun-loving, exceptionally virtuosic family” (The New York Times), Wild Up has been lauded as one of music's most exciting groups by virtually every significant institution and critic within earshot. Artistic Director Christopher Rountree started the group in 2010 to eschew outdated ensemble and concert traditions by experimenting with different methodologies, approaches, and contexts. After a decade and a half of rampant creativity and curiosity, Wild Up is the ambassador of West Coast music. The group has collaborated with a wide range of composers, performers, and cultural institutions, premiering and creating hundreds of new works. They partnered with the LA Phil and REDCAT to present a two-month-long festival and gallery exhibition To The Fullest: The Music of Arthur Russell and Julius Eastman, accompanied Björk at Goldenvoice's FYF Fest, sung into a Picasso with Pamela Z at LACMA, and created Democracy Sessions—playing against growing autocracy with Raven Chacon, Ted Hearne, Chana Porter, Ursula K. LeGuin, Harmony Holiday, Saul Williams, and Karlheinz Stockhausen at MOCA. They premiered David Lang and Mark Dion's Anatomy Theater at LA Opera, often collaborated with the Martha Graham Dance Company, and performed scores for Under the Skin by Mica Levi and Punch-Drunk Love by Jon Brion at the Regent Theater and Ace Hotel. The group has been lavished with praise by The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, The New Yorker, The Washington Post, NPR, Pitchfork, and many more publications and critics.