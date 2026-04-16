Women's Voices Now Launches 12th Annual Film Festival With 39 Films From 26 Countries

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Women's Voices Now is launching its 12th Annual Online Documentary Film Festival. Running now through May 20, the festival celebrates the power of cinema to fortify the movement for women's rights and inspire a new generation of advocates.

This year's festival features 39 films representing 26 countries, curated to showcase the enduring legacy of female resilience. As progress faces threats from funding cuts to shifting political climates, these films serve as a vital reminder that storytelling is an act of resistance.

Festival Highlights:

On-Demand Screening: All competing films are available for global viewing via the WVN website through May 20.

Virtual Live Events: Interactive sessions will build community dialogue around critical topics including body autonomy, economic opportunity, women in politics, and sexual violence.

Global Perspectives: Stories from 26 nations highlight both the universal and unique challenges girls and women face today.

Since 2011, Women's Voices Now has provided a platform for emerging filmmakers to use social-change media as a tool for advocacy. By awarding cash prizes and facilitating networking with industry professionals, WVN ensures that essential, authentic stories reach a global audience.

For more information, to view the films, and to register for virtual events, please visit https://wvnfestival.com/2026.