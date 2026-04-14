WOMEN’S GLOBAL FILM FESTIVAL Opens Submissions For July Los Angeles Event

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The Women’s Global Film Festival (WGFF) is now accepting submissions for its upcoming event, scheduled for July 18, 2026 in Los Angeles. The festival invites women filmmakers from around the world to submit work across genres and formats, with a deadline of May 4.

Co-founded by Jan Johnson Goldberger, Sheila Jackson, and Deborah Lathan Hayter, the festival is designed to provide a platform for women filmmakers to gain visibility and connect with industry professionals and opportunities beyond the festival setting.

“We are focused on access, visibility, and connection to the marketplace,” said Jan Johnson Goldberger, Co-Founder and Executive Director. “This is about ensuring that films created by women don’t live in isolation—they are positioned to connect with buyers, partners, and platforms that can move their work forward.”

WOMEN’S GLOBAL FILM FESTIVAL

The July 18 event will feature a curated program of selected films, with participating projects receiving exposure to audiences and industry representatives. Award-winning films may also be considered for inclusion in an international showcase initiative, extending their reach beyond the Los Angeles event.

The festival aims to support filmmakers not only through exhibition but also by facilitating continued opportunities for distribution and collaboration within the global film ecosystem.

SUBMISSIONS

WGFF is seeking entries from women directors, producers, and storytellers at all stages of their careers, including emerging and established filmmakers. Submissions are open to independent and international creators working across a range of styles and formats.

Selected filmmakers will receive screening opportunities at the Los Angeles festival, increased visibility, and access to a growing network focused on advancing women in film.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Submissions are open through May 4 via FilmFreeway. Additional information about the festival and submission process is available online.