The Actors' Gang Will Present FRACTURED FABLES Alongside Teen Ensemble

The Actors' Gang will present Fractured Fables – for the entire family (ages 6 & up recommended) - written and adapted from Aesop and Brothers Grimm, among others, by Rynn Vogel and directed by Adam J. Jefferis. Ana Ming Bostwick-Singer and Luis Quintana are assistant directors. Fractured Fables is performed Saturday, May 2 to Saturday, May 30.

Jefferis said, “The show is a fresh look at fables and tales. We're re-awakening these stories through the magic of a Teen Ensemble working side-by-side with The Actors' Gang company members. Using movement, storytelling, invention, and music – they are forming a collective imagination!”



“With tales of transformation, bravery, trickery, wonder and wisdom – we are seeking to use these very human traits to tell them. Collective imagination between our company members and teen performers is at the heart of this creative show.”



Jefferis continued, ”The Actors' Gang members guide and support the creative process, while the young performers bring their own curiosity to the stage in an environment where stories evolve through dialogue, experimentation, and play.”



Audiences of ages 6 & up can expect a lively and engaging theatrical experience that celebrates creativity, mentorship, and the enduring power of storytelling. Whether you grew up with these tales or are encountering them in a new way, The Actors' Gang invites you to step into a shared world of imagination and curiosity.



More about The Actors' Gang Education Department



The Actors' Gang Education Department began in 2000 and is dedicated to introducing the joy and transformative power of theater to the Los Angeles area's diverse youth. Our programs have a significant impact on students' academic and social-emotional development. Our Teaching Artists create and develop programming to connect with participants of all ages in the classroom and during after school hours, affecting how students learn, interact with others, and how they view themselves.



After celebrating 25 years in the arts education field, The Actors' Gang Education Department (TAG-ED) is proud to announce that Fractured Fables is The Actors' Gang's first production to incorporate a much anticipated ‘Teen Ensemble'.



When The Actors' Gang started offering weekend classes for kids and teens over a decade ago, our Teaching Artists began creating original productions that incorporate the creativity and talent of the youth who participate. Building on the success and engagement of these classes, Tim Robbins, Artistic Director, recently proposed to Director of Education, Adam J. Jefferis, the idea of creating a Teen Ensemble at The Actors' Gang with the idea of exploring fairy tales and fables.



At the same time, the Teen Ensemble comes at a time when the teen participants we work with are asking for more opportunities to get involved with The Actors' Gang and find actual performance possibilities.



Jefferis said, “The teenagers we work with want to PLAY! Some have been working with us since they were 8 or 9 years old. Like all of us, they are craving connection and finding community. They want to be seen and heard, express themselves freely without feeling critiqued or judged. They want to help with productions, learn about the technical elements of putting a show together, be a part of the process, greet patrons in the lobby … they want to be a part of the team.”



“Over the last few years, we've been including volunteer teen performers in our annual Shakespeare-in-the-Park productions, giving them the opportunity to not only perform but the chance to be a part of The Actors' Gang mission - to introduce theater to children and help them find their own creative voices. We're excited to keep the torch alive beyond the summer months.”



Fractured Fables is performed from May 2nd to May 30th on Saturdays and Sundays at 3pm. For tickets and information, please visit theactorsgang.com.

