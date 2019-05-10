TWO GIRLS, ONE MIC Returns to LA

Straight up stand-up from two of L.A.'s hottest comics, Tabitha Brownstone and Joy Gohring. Joy and Tabitha are two brilliant, gorgeous, and humble women who will share their comedic tales of life in Los Angeles, cats, dating, and traveling the world. TWO GIRLS, ONE MIC opens June 6th as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival at The New Collective @ MAINSTAGE, 6440 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90038.

Tabitha has performed her stand-up around the United States and all over Los Angeles, including the Laugh Factory, Comedy Store and Ice House. She is also a creator and star of the hit web series "Fickle". www.tabithabrownstone.com

Joy is an internationally touring stand-up comic, whose comedic sensibility has been featured on many platforms, including Comedy Central and FunnyOrDie.com.

www.joygohring.com

Written and Performed by Tabitha Brownstone and Joy Gohring

Presented by Fringe Management, LLC

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Thursday, June 06, 8:00 PM

Thursday, June 13, 8:00 PM

Thursday, June 20, 8:00 PM

Friday, June 28, 8:00 PM

Saturday, June 29, 2:00 PM

Running Time: 1 hour

TICKET: $10.00 - https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6036?

Ages 21+





