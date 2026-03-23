TWINK DEATH OF THE UNIVERSE Will Come to The Hudson Theatre

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TWINK DEATH OF THE UNIVERSE by Oscar K., directed by Nico Pang, will be performed on April 5th at 4pm PST at The Hudson Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

TWINK DEATH OF THE UNIVERSE is a dark comedy that follows a Korean skincare-obsessed Korean American gay trans guy trying to outrun his twink death. Braiding together queer and Korean traditional funeral rites, the play follows Twink as he is forced to face his biggest fear: running out of time.

TWINK DEATH OF THE UNIVERSE was commissioned and originally produced by Celebration Theatre, Los Angeles, California, and had its world premiere at Greenway Court Theatre in December 2025.

TWINK DEATH OF THE UNIVERSE will be featured in the Joy Who Lived Festival, LA's premier trans theatre and comedy festival, returning for its second year. Running March 31st-April 12th, the festival features 30+ shows, readings, and workshops by trans and nonbinary artists.

The creative team includes Playwright: Oscar K., Director: Nico Pang, and Co-Producers: Emme Standerford, Oscar K.

The cast incldues Lee Baladejo, David Brice-Miller, Julia Cho, Alex Song-Xia, and Elisawon Etidorhpa.