THE TRAIL TO OREGON Begins At Wisteria Theater This Month

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Up Next Productions has announced the full cast for its upcoming production of THE TRAIL TO OREGON!, running select dates from August 28 through September 20, 2026 at Wisteria Theater in North Hollywood.

The musical features music and lyrics by Jeff Blim and a book by Nick Lang, Matt Lang, Brian Holden and Blim, with arrangements by Clark Baxtresser and Pierce Siebers. Clint Foley will direct.

THE TRAIL TO OREGON! CAST

The wagon party will feature Garret Deagon as Father, Sara Neal as Mother, Christina Jardine as Daughter, Annie Chase as Son, Nolan Monsibay as Grandpa and Benjamin Cross as McDoon, Ox, Townspeople, General Store Guy, Doctor and additional characters.

Kyle Sanderson and Madeline Hatfield will serve as understudies.

Deagon is known for playing Rooster for more than 500 performances on the national and international tours of ANNIE. He holds a B.F.A. in Music Theater from UC Irvine and can also be seen as Rim the Reaper on the newest season of The ERIC ANDRE Show on Adult Swim and Hulu.

ABOUT THE TRAIL TO OREGON!

THE TRAIL TO OREGON! is an interactive original musical from StarKid Productions, the company behind A VERY POTTER MUSICAL, NERDY PRUDES MUST DIE and THE GUY WHO DIDN'T LIKE MUSICALS.

First performed in Chicago in 2014, the musical parodies the video game series The Oregon Trail and follows a family attempting to make its way west.

Audience participation plays a central role in each performance. The family members' names are selected from suggestions shouted by audience members, who ultimately also choose which character dies of dysentery.

CREATIVE TEAM

The production is led by director and Up Next Productions founder Clint Foley.

The creative team also includes Bailey Bagheri, Robert Angell, Nyah Vollmar, Jedi Katuala, Angeline Mirenda, Momma Sammu, Emily Sonderegger, Jack Cox, Xanthe Huynh, Brittany Bagheri and Abby Espiritu.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

THE TRAIL TO OREGON! will run select dates from August 28 through September 20, 2026 at Wisteria Theater, located at 7061 Vineland Ave. in North Hollywood, California.

Free parking is available at the venue.

The production contains explicit content and language and is not suitable for children.



Photo Credit: Up Next ProductionsAugust 28-September 20, 2026 at Wisteria Theater

Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming