THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT To Be Presented By The Wayward Artist And Larking House In Irvine

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THE LAST DAYS OF JUDAS ISCARIOT will be presented by The Wayward Artist and Larking House in Irvine, California, with performances scheduled April 16 through April 25, 2026. The production will take place at Irvine United Congregational Church.

Written by Stephen Adly Guirgis, the play is set in a purgatorial courtroom where Judas Iscariot is put on trial, examining themes of faith, justice, forgiveness, and redemption. The work invites audiences to reconsider the historical and spiritual narrative surrounding one of the most debated figures in religious history.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Tickets are priced at $32 for adults and $22 for students. Performances will take place at Irvine United Congregational Church, located at 4915 Alton Parkway in Irvine. For additional information, patrons may contact the production team directly.