SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Inspired By The Film Returns To Rockwell Table & Stage For The Holiday Season

The Fuse Project and Rockwell Table & Stage are proud to announce the return of their one-of-a-kind smash hit production, SCISSORHANDS: A Musical Inspired By The Film, for the upcoming holiday season. The show schedule will be Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 pm, with a Sunday brunch show at 12:30 pm, from December 6, 2019 through January 5, 2020.

Join the world that is Edward Scissorhands and step back to the year 1990 in America, as Rockwell recalls this romantic, dark fantasy film from the macabre imagination of Tim Burton, which starred Johnny Depp as an artificial man named Edward, an unfinished creation who has scissor blades instead of hands. The film's young man is taken in by a suburban family and falls in love with their teenage daughter, Kim, played by Winona Ryder. The film's all-star cast included Dianne Wiest, Anthony Michael Hall, Alan Arkin, and the late Vincent Price.

The Fuse Project's brand is to meld together pop culture icons, cinema & digital classics into one intense, hilarious, and thought-provoking night of epic musical theatre, brought to you by the irrepressibly creative Bradley Bredeweg. Rockwell Table & Stage serves as the perfect venue for this intimate and engaging theatrical event, offering a delicious menu and craft cocktails to accompany the stellar entertainment.

Bredeweg commented, "Rockwell has become the place in town to put on a show with lots of humor and heart, so last year SCISSORHANDS felt like the best fit for their annual holiday show. Little did we expect that it would become one of their biggest hits to date. When they asked me to remount it again for an encore holiday engagement, I didn't hesitate for a single second. This show has been one of my favorite things to write, produce and direct - and this cast is such a dream to work with - hands down one of the most talented group of people to take the stage. I can't wait for audiences to come back again and see the fun changes we've made, and for brand new audiences to discover this incredibly moving and energetic holiday musical tribute to the classic film."

Bredeweg is the Creator, Executive Producer, and Showrunner of the hit Walt Disney and Jennifer Lopez-produced television series, THE FOSTERS, as well as the hit, buzzworthy spin-off GOOD TROUBLE, currently in its second season on Freeform and Hulu. He also co-produced the smash hit ROMEO+JULIET: LOVE IS A BATTLEFIELD, starring Corbin Blue and Ashley Argota, as well as AMERICAN IDIOT on London's West End. Bredeweg is also known for producing the acclaimed revival of SIDE SHOW, directed by Oscar winner Bill Condon, as well as the massive hit mini-series TUT, starring Ben Kingsley.

The powerhouse cast of this year's production includes Emma Hunton (GOOD TROUBLE, Elphaba on the National Tour of WICKED) as "Peg," Tony Award-winner Daisy Eagan as "Esmeralda," and Jordan Kai Burnett as Scissorhands. Other cast members include Natalie Masini as "Kim," Ryan O'Connor as "Helen," Carly Casey as "Joyce," Keir Kirkegaard as "Jim," and Dionne Gipson as "The Inventor." As a special holiday treat, musician Dave Terry will also be hosting and singing in a pre-show beginning at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday evenings, and 12:30 pm on Sundays.

Tickets range from $25 - $45 and are on sale now. Rockwell Table & Stage is located at 1714 N. Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.rockwell-la.com





