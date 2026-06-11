Photos: First Look at Nikki Snelson-Helmed FOOTLOOSE at The GEM Theatre

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Directed and Choreographed by Broadway’s Nikki Snelson, Footloose is now running through July 12, 2026, at the historic GEM Theatre in Garden Grove. Get a first look at production photos!

This musical, based on the iconic film, tells the story of Ren McCormack, a big -city teen who shakes up a small town where dancing is outlawed. With explosive choreography, 80s anthems like “Let’s Hear It for the Boy,” “Holding Out for a Hero,” and of course “Footloose,” this show is a celebration of youth, freedom, and standing up for what you believe in.

The Gem Theatre features Jackson De Lange as Ren McCormack; Leilani Munck as Ariel Moore. Mary Desmond performs Ariel on select performances, Kendra Barnhart as Rusty; Luke Gilstrap as Willard Hewitt; Jason Guffey as Reverend Shaw Moore; Nicole Barnhart as Vi Moore; Aaron Gibbs as Chuck Cranston; Jennifer Harmon as Ethel McCormack; Rezia Landers as Wendy Jo; Alanna Armelin as Urleen; Kari Wilhelm and Lexi Norlander in the Cowgirl Band; Ezion Garcia as Cowboy Bob; Mike Worley as Wes Warnicker/Principal Clark; Matthew Rangel as Bickle; Isaac Yescas as Jeter; Kyle Hill as Travis; Julian Gwin as Garvin; Elijah Samuel Figueroa as Lyle; Kara Dillard as Eleanor Dunbar; and Ethan Truong, Emme Silva, Angela Gramer, Sarah Nicole Frazier, and Samantha Selaya in the ensemble with Bonnie Hill as Lulu/Betty Blast/Female Swing, and Latrell Logan as Ensemble/Male Swing. The company also includes alternates Julia Flores and Julia Iacopetti.

In addition to Direction/ Choreography by Nikki Snelson, the creative team for OMP’s production of Footloose includes Musical Direction by Nick Bravo, Scenic and Prop Design by Victor Crisafulli, Sound Design by Shannon Callahan, Lighting Design by Aria Roach, Costume Design by Alayna Riley. Musician credits include Nick Bravo as Piano/Conductor with a 6-piece band. Damien Lorton is the Artistic Director.

Photo Credit: Ron Lyon



The cast of Footloose at the GEM Theatre

The cast of Footloose at the GEM Theatre

The cast of Footloose at the GEM Theatre

The cast of Footloose at the GEM Theatre

The cast of Footloose at the GEM Theatre

The cast of Footloose at the GEM Theatre

The cast of Footloose at the GEM Theatre

The cast of Footloose at the GEM Theatre

The cast of Footloose at the GEM Theatre

The cast of Footloose at the GEM Theatre

The cast of Footloose at the GEM Theatre

The cast of Footloose at the GEM Theatre

The cast of Footloose at the GEM Theatre

The cast of Footloose at the GEM Theatre

The cast of Footloose at the GEM Theatre

The cast of Footloose at the GEM Theatre

The cast of Footloose at the GEM Theatre

The cast of Footloose at the GEM Theatre

The cast of Footloose at the GEM Theatre

The cast of Footloose at the GEM Theatre

The cast of Footloose at the GEM Theatre

The cast of Footloose at the GEM Theatre

The cast of Footloose at the GEM Theatre

The cast of Footloose at the GEM Theatre

The cast of Footloose at the GEM Theatre

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