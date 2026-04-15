My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: FOR WANT OF A HORSE Opens at Echo Theater Company in World Premiere

Olivia Dufault's comedy stars Joey Stromberg, Jenny Soo, and Steven Culp at The Echo Theater Company

By:

Now in previews, the world premiere of Olivia Dufault’s “For Want of a Horse,” a darkly comic, deeply human exploration of love, desire and unconventional relationships, will open on April 18 at The Echo Theater Company in a production directed by Elana Luo. Check out photos from the show below!

Joey Stromberg stars as Calvin, who is devoted to his wife, Bonnie, played by Jenny SooBut, as Calvin confesses to his best friend, PJ (Steven Culp), if he’s to move forward, he needs to open up their relationship to include his new romantic partner. One complication: that partner would be Q-Tip (played by Griffin Kelly) — and Q-Tip is a horse.

Performances run through May 25. 

Photo Credit: Cooper Bates

Photos: FOR WANT OF A HORSE Opens at Echo Theater Company in World Premiere Image
Joey Stromberg and Griffin Kelly

Photos: FOR WANT OF A HORSE Opens at Echo Theater Company in World Premiere Image
Griffin Kelly

Photos: FOR WANT OF A HORSE Opens at Echo Theater Company in World Premiere Image
Griffin Kelly and Joey Stromberg

Photos: FOR WANT OF A HORSE Opens at Echo Theater Company in World Premiere Image
Steven Culp and Joey Stromberg

Photos: FOR WANT OF A HORSE Opens at Echo Theater Company in World Premiere Image
Steven Culp and Joey Stromberg

Photos: FOR WANT OF A HORSE Opens at Echo Theater Company in World Premiere Image
Joey Stromberg and Jenny Soo

Photos: FOR WANT OF A HORSE Opens at Echo Theater Company in World Premiere Image
Joey Stromberg and Jenny Soo

Photos: FOR WANT OF A HORSE Opens at Echo Theater Company in World Premiere Image
Jenny Soo, Joey Stromberg, Griffin Kelly

Photos: FOR WANT OF A HORSE Opens at Echo Theater Company in World Premiere Image
Griffin Kelly and Jenny Soo

Photos: FOR WANT OF A HORSE Opens at Echo Theater Company in World Premiere Image
Griffin Kelly and Joey Stromberg

Photos: FOR WANT OF A HORSE Opens at Echo Theater Company in World Premiere Image
Griffin Kelly and Joey Stromberg








Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...


Videos