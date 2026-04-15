Photos: FOR WANT OF A HORSE Opens at Echo Theater Company in World Premiere
Olivia Dufault's comedy stars Joey Stromberg, Jenny Soo, and Steven Culp at The Echo Theater Company
Now in previews, the world premiere of Olivia Dufault’s “For Want of a Horse,” a darkly comic, deeply human exploration of love, desire and unconventional relationships, will open on April 18 at The Echo Theater Company in a production directed by Elana Luo. Check out photos from the show below!
Joey Stromberg stars as Calvin, who is devoted to his wife, Bonnie, played by Jenny Soo. But, as Calvin confesses to his best friend, PJ (Steven Culp), if he’s to move forward, he needs to open up their relationship to include his new romantic partner. One complication: that partner would be Q-Tip (played by Griffin Kelly) — and Q-Tip is a horse.
Performances run through May 25.
Photo Credit: Cooper Bates
Joey Stromberg and Griffin Kelly
Griffin Kelly
Griffin Kelly and Joey Stromberg
Steven Culp and Joey Stromberg
Steven Culp and Joey Stromberg
Jenny Soo, Joey Stromberg, Griffin Kelly
Griffin Kelly and Jenny Soo
Griffin Kelly and Joey Stromberg
Griffin Kelly and Joey Stromberg
Videos