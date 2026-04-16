Pacific Jazz Orchestra To Present MILES & TRANE At 100 At The Wallis

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Pacific Jazz Orchestra has announced Miles & Trane at 100, a concert honoring the centennial of Miles Davis and John Coltrane, to take place May 28, 2026, at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Led by artistic director and conductor Chris Walden, the program will feature newly arranged versions of works associated with the two jazz musicians, whose collaborations between 1955 and 1960 helped shape modern jazz.

Guest artists for the performance will include trumpeter Sean Jones, pianist Emmet Cohen, and saxophonist Jacob Scesney, performing alongside the 40-piece ensemble, which combines a jazz big band with a string orchestra.

“Miles Davis and John Coltrane are towering jazz figures whose musical innovation continues to influence the landscape of modern music,” Walden said.

Davis and Coltrane are recognized for their role in developing modal jazz, a style emphasizing tonal frameworks over traditional chord progressions, and for producing recordings that have become central to the jazz canon.

Ticket Information

The performance will take place Thursday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. at The Wallis, located at 9390 North Santa Monica Boulevard in Beverly Hills.

Tickets range from $53.90 to $108.90 and are available at pacificjazz.org or by calling 310-746-4000.