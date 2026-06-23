NewFilmmakers Los Angeles to Spotlight Canadian Filmmakers at July Festival

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NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) has announced its July Monthly Film Festival, featuring the return of its annual InFocus: Canadian Cinema program, which highlights the work of independent Canadian filmmakers.

The festival will also showcase a selection of films created in Los Angeles and throughout California, bringing together a diverse range of storytelling styles and perspectives. Across three programs, audiences will experience documentary filmmaking, music videos, stories inspired by ancient and contemporary legends, and narratives exploring family relationships, grief, and community resilience.

The annual InFocus series is part of NFMLA's ongoing commitment to celebrating a broad spectrum of voices and experiences within the filmmaking community. Throughout the year, the organization presents films by creators from a wide range of backgrounds through both its general programming and its specialized InFocus initiatives.

NFMLA continues to encourage submissions from filmmakers of all backgrounds, regardless of the focus of a particular month's programming. While the InFocus series highlights specific communities and perspectives, all filmmakers remain eligible for consideration in future editions of the organization's monthly festivals.

The July event is supported in part through grants from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.

About NewFilmmakers Los Angeles

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles is dedicated to showcasing emerging and established filmmakers through its monthly film festivals, industry programs, and year-round initiatives. The organization provides a platform for independent storytellers while fostering connections between filmmakers and audiences in Los Angeles and beyond.

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