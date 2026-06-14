New Art City Theatre Now Accepting Play & Musical Submissions

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New Art City Theatre (NACT), a pioneering theatre company in Ventura, CA, will accept submissions of new original plays and musicals for inclusion in their 4th annual playwrights festival.

Festival '27 will be held March 4th through 7th, 2027, with matinee and evening staged readings of the four plays selected followed by talkback sessions with the audience. The online submission portal will be open May 29th until 9:00 PM Pacific Time on July 10th, 2026.

Their mission is to nurture emerging playwrights, providing them with a platform where their vision comes to life. Believing in equal access to opportunities in theatre, which is why the submission process is completely blind, ensuring that talent shines through regardless of background. Festival '27, like prior festivals, will be offered free to the public, providing the opportunity to experience live theatre.

Submitted pieces must be full length with a run-time of at least 75-minutes and must not be published or have been produced onstage, either amateur or professional. There's an administrative fee of $25 to submit. Once received, submissions will be reviewed by the NACT reading team. Up to four plays or musicals will be selected to participate in a week-long residency in Ventura. The purpose of the week is to facilitate further development of the writer's work and to give the public a peek into what the creative process looks like from behind the curtain.

For more information or to make a submission, go to the New Art City Theatre website.

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