Musco Center In Search Of Veterans For Special 'Veterans Project'

Orange County-based military veterans interested in participating in developing a 'Veterans Project' dance performance piece to premiere at Musco Center for the Arts on September 21, 2019 will be interviewed by project directors and join in a dance workshop as part of an audition.

Saturday July 13 and Sunday, July 14

Interviews only - 10am-12pm Interviews and Movement Workshop - 12pm-2pm

Chapman University's Partridge Dance Center

190 North Cypress Street, Orange, CA 92866

Interviews will be conducted by members of Musco Center's project team along with directors, choreographers and writers from the internationally acclaimed DIAVOLO | Architecture in Movement dance company.

Veteran's experiences in war, sacrifice and survival will form the narrative thread of the 25-minute dance piece. Selected veterans will also become part of the dance company, as it conducts workshops and rehearsals in August and September leading up to the September 21 premiere that launches Musco Center's 2019-20 Season.

Those interested in signing on to participate or in finding out more about the project can view a video about a previous DIAVOLO Veterans Project, click here or visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mvsIsN7688o.

SIGNUP: Link to sign-up for timeslots: https://chapmanu.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9Xh6RGcL27s7o33





