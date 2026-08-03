Madison Lintz to Join Mimi Rogers in DOUBT: A PARABLE at Ensemble Theatre Company

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Madison Lintz will join Mimi Rogers in Ensemble Theatre Company's production of John Patrick Shanley’s drama Doubt: A Parable, directed by Beejan Land, taking on the pivotal role of Sister James opposite Rogers’ Sister Aloysius. The production performs Apri 7 – 25, 2027 as part of ETC’s Season 48, California: Here and Now at the New Vic Theatre in Santa Barbara. Madison Lintz is best known to television audiences as FBI Special Agent Maddie Bosch on Amazon’s “Bosch” and “Bosch: Legacy” series appearing alongside Mimi Rogers, who plays defense attorney Honey Chandler, across multiple seasons of both shows. Her earlier credits include a memorable arc on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” as Sophia Peletier, along with roles in “Parenthood,” “Prison Break,” and the film Compliance.



Rogers and Lintz bring to Doubt a working relationship years in the making - one that translates directly to the play’s central dynamic. Sister Aloysius, the iron-willed principal of St. Nicholas School, enlists the young and idealistic Sister James in her pursuit of the parish’s charismatic new priest. The two women’s tug-of-war over conscience, obedience, and truth is the engine of Shanley’s parable.



ABOUT MADISON LINTZ

Madison Lintz is an accomplished actress best known for her starring role as Maddie Bosch in the critically acclaimed Amazon crime dramas “Bosch” and “Bosch: Legacy,” where she spent more than a decade portraying the daughter-turned-LAPD officer alongside Titus Welliver. She first captured audiences as Sophia Peletier in AMC’s global phenomenon “The Walking Dead,” one of the series’ most memorable early characters.

Her film and television credits also include Parental Guidance opposite Billy Crystal, Bette Midler, and Marisa Tomei; the supernatural thriller After; the horror feature Along Came the Devil; the award-winning indie Self-Help; guest appearances on “Nashville” and “It’s Supernatural!” and the television movie “American Judy.” Madison also reprised her iconic role as Sophia in the video game “The Walking Dead: Destinies.”

A Georgia native, Madison began acting professionally as a child and has built a career defined by emotionally grounded performances across television, film, and voice work. She continues to expand her creative portfolio, with upcoming projects including the television adaptation of “Eve Ronin,” which she is attached to star in and executive produce.

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