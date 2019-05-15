MAGIC AS MEDIUM Announced At Hollywood Fringe Festival 2019

To premier at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival, Magic As Medium is the latest work of storyteller and sleight of hand magician Siegfried Tieber.

This project is an exploration of classic and neoclassic conjuring pieces viewed from a contemporary perspective, with emphasis on magic as a theatrical art form. The show opens as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival on June 4th at the Underground Annex - 1314 N Wilton Pl., Hollywood, CA.

Directed by Jon Armstrong. Written and performed by Siegfried Tieber.

For more information, visit: http://hff19.org/6225

Siegfried Tieber (Writer and performer) has been featured in prominent media outlets such as Huffington Post, Los Angeles Times and Forbes. In 2015, Siegfried headlined at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the largest arts festival in the world, and in 2018 Time Out NY listed his show See/Saw as #1 in its The best magic shows in New York City.

Jon Armstrong (Director) is an internationally acclaimed sleight-of-hand artist, lecturer, and consultant. He has received numerous honors including Close Up Magician of the Year awarded by the world-famous Magic Castle/Academy of Magical Arts, where he is a regular performer.





