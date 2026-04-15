LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, HAIRSPRAY and More Set for La Mirada 2026/27 Season

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La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts has unveiled its 2026/2027 season of shows! The season will feature a new productin of Little Shop of Horrors, and the Southern California regional theatre premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen.

Then they present one of the most requested shows in the theatre’s history, based on an acclaimed and celebrated classic novel, a production of Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird as adapted by playwright Christopher Sergel. Their fourth show will be Hairspray, and to close their season, one of the world’s most popular and truly beloved epics, Les Misérables.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

September 18 – October 11, 2026 (Press Opening September 19 at 8 pm)

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman

Music by Alan Menken

Based on the film by Roger Corman, Screenplay by Charles Griffith

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS has devoured the hearts of theatregoers for over 40 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's Beauty and The Beast, The Little Mermaid, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

A down-and-out skid row floral assistant becomes an overnight sensation when he discovers an exotic plant with a mysterious craving for fresh blood. Soon “Audrey II” grows into an ill-tempered, foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore who offers Seymour fame and fortune in exchange for feeding its growing appetite! Recommended for ages 12 & up.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

October 30 – November 22, 2026 (Press Opening October 31 at 8 pm)

Book by Steven Levenson

Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

Featuring a Tony Award-winning book by Steven Levenson and a score by Grammy, Tony, Emmy and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, La La Land), DEAR EVAN HANSEN is a modern classic with a message that has resonated with audiences around the world: “You Will Be Found.” Seventeen-year-old Evan Hansen has felt invisible his entire life. But when a tragedy shocks his community and thrusts him into the center of a rapidly evolving controversy, Evan is given the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to be somebody else. As his web of well-intentioned lies begins to unravel, though, Evan is forced to confront the fact that the price of belonging may be far steeper than he bargained for. Recommended for ages 13 & up.

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

February 5 – February 28, 2027 (Press Opening February 6 at 8 pm)

Dramatized by Christopher Sergel

From the book by Harper Lee

Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD opens in a sleepy Alabama town in the midst of the Great Depression, where Scout and her brother Jem live with their widowed father, local lawyer Atticus Finch. Reminiscent of a bygone era, the play immerses us in a simpler time as the children play outside in the summer, act out stories, and muse about their mysterious neighbor, Boo Radley. The facade of the seemingly peaceful town begins to crack when a young Black man is accused of a terrible crime. Driven by an unshakeable moral conviction, Atticus defends the man in a trial that sends violent waves through the community. Timeless and lingering, this hard-hitting work explores prejudice, compassion and the courage to do what is right. Recommended for ages 12 & up.

HAIRSPRAY

April 2 – April 25, 2027 (Press Opening April 3 at 8 pm)

Book by MARK O’DONNELL & Thomas Meehan

Music by Marc Shaiman

Lyrics by Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman

Based on the New Line Cinema film written & directed by John Waters

Orchestrations by Harold Wheeler

Arrangements by Marc Shaiman

“You can't stop the beat” in this big and bold musical about one girl's inspiring dream to dance. The 1950s are out, and change is in the air!

HAIRSPRAY, winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is family-friendly and piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs. It's Baltimore, 1962, and lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire - to dance on the popular "Corny Collins Show." When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob Link Larkin and integrate a TV network...all without denting her 'do! Recommended for ages 10 & up.

LES MISÉRABLES

June 4 – June 27, 2027 (Press Opening June 5 at 8 pm)

A Musical by Alain Boublil and CLAUDE-MICHEL SCHÖNBERG

Lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer

Original French Text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel

Additional Material by James Fenton

Adapted and Originally Directed by Trevor Nunn and JONH CAIRD

Orchestrations by Stephen Metcalf

Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker

Original Orchestrations by John Cameron

LES MISÉRABLES is the world’s longest running musical - a true modern classic based on Victor Hugo's novel and featuring one of the most memorable scores of all time. With countless awards to its name, LES MISÉRABLES is as groundbreaking today as it was when it first premiered in London in 1985. Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice, and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Recommended for ages 7 & up.