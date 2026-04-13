IN THE HEIGHTS to be Presented at Rowland High School Theatre This Spring

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The Rowland High School Theatre program will bring the vibrant streets of Washington Heights to life this spring with its production of In the Heights, the Tony Award-winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes. Performances will take place April 30 through May 2, 2026 at the Rowland Unified School District Performing Arts Center, with evening performances at 7:00 p.m. and an additional matinee performance at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 2.

The production is led by Ovation Award-winning director Kasper, with music direction by Brandon Harris and choreography by Rowland High School alumni Marienne Carrillo and Allen Ormeo. Featuring more than 70 student performers, musicians, designers, and technical crew members, this production is the most ambitious theatre undertaking mounted by the Rowland High School Theatre program in recent history.

In the Heights tells the story of a community on the cusp of profound change. Set in New York City's Washington Heights neighborhood, the musical unfolds across three sweltering summer days as rising heat and rising pressure reach a boiling point. Blending hip-hop, salsa, merengue, and R&B, the show follows residents as they navigate generational expectations, cultural identity, and the fear that the place they call home may be slipping away.

Performance Details

In the Heights will be performed at the Rowland Unified School District Performing Arts Center on the Rowland High School campus located at 2000 S. Otterbein Ave, Rowland Heights, CA, 91748.

Performance dates are Thursday, April 30, 2026 - 7:00 PM, Friday, May 1, 2026 - 7:00 PM, Saturday, May 2, 2026 - 2:00 PM (Matinee), and Saturday, May 2, 2026 - 7:00 PM

Tickets are $10 in advance ($12 at the door) and will be available through Rowland High School via GoFan online.