HAPPY 100TH BIRTHDAY, MEL! Musical Tribute to Celebrate Mel Brooks' Centennial

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A celebration of one of entertainment's most influential figures will take place on Sunday, June 28, when performer Trip Kennedy presents HAPPY 100TH BIRTHDAY, MEL! at Visionarium in South Pasadena.

Presented as part of Linda A. Smith's Jazz Brunch Series, the special event honors the centennial birthday of comedy legend Mel Brooks through music, storytelling and theatrical tribute.

What began as a celebration of Brooks's remarkable career became unexpectedly personal for Kennedy when he discovered the two share the same birthday.

“I was already planning the tribute when I discovered that Mel and I were both born on June 28,” Kennedy said in a statement. “Suddenly the show became a birthday party for both of us.”

While Brooks celebrates his 100th birthday, Kennedy will mark his own 62nd birthday, creating a unique connection between performer and subject.

The afternoon will explore Brooks's extraordinary contributions to American entertainment, drawing inspiration from films and stage works including Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, Spaceballs and The Producers. Through songs, stories and personal reflections, Kennedy will celebrate the creative legacy of an artist whose work has spanned Broadway, film, television, music and comedy.

HAPPY 100TH BIRTHDAY, MEL!

A Musical Tribute by Trip Kennedy

Sunday, June 28, 2026

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Visionarium

1020 Mission Street

South Pasadena, California

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