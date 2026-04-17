Festival Napa Valley Reveals 20th Anniversary Summer Season

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Festival Napa Valley will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a star-studded summer season from July 4-19, 2026, bringing world-renowned artists, bold new works, and immersive cultural experiences to stages across Napa Valley.

The milestone season features performances by Renée Fleming, Wynton Marsalis, Time for Three, Ray Chen, and Jean-Yves Thibaudet, alongside the world premiere of The Judgment of Paris, a new opera by composer Jake Heggie and librettist Gene Scheer inspired by Napa Valley's historic rise to global wine prominence.

More than 200 artists will appear in music and dance performances, world premieres, and special events that reflect the Festival's signature pairing of exceptional artistry with Napa Valley's renowned food, wine, and hospitality. The season also introduces the Allegro Pass, designed to welcome the next generation of festivalgoers and expand access to the Festival experience.

The Festival's 20th anniversary season offers a rich variety of programming, including admission-free daily concerts, world-class evening performances, the signature Taste of Napa, family-friendly programs, a Music & Wellness Summit, exclusive Patron events, and more.

“For 20 years, Festival Napa Valley has presented some of the world's greatest artists on stages surrounded by the incomparable beauty of Napa Valley,” said Festival President & CEO Richard Walker. “This anniversary season honors that legacy while expanding our artistic reach and community impact.”

“Festival Napa Valley is a beloved cultural tradition, uniting exceptional music, wine, food, and hospitality,” said Steven Stull, Chairman of Festival Napa Valley's Board of Directors. “We welcome audiences from near and far to celebrate this milestone season with us.”

2026 Summer Season Highlights

Wynton Marsalis headlines the Arts for All Gala at Nickel & Nickel Winery, benefiting education, wellness, and the arts. The evening features an elegant dinner by acclaimed chef Dustin Valette, paired with exceptional wines from Far Niente Estates

Renée Fleming, Grammy award-winning soprano and arts and health advocate, appears in Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene, and serves as keynote speaker for the Festival's Music & Wellness Summit

The world premiere of The Judgment of Paris by Jake Heggie and Gene Scheer, conducted by Kent Nagano and directed by Jean-Romain Vesperini, starring Danielle De Niese, Quinn Kelsey, Nicholas Phan, Simone McIntosh, Brenda Rae, and fellows of the Festival's Manetti Shrem Opera Program

The world premiere of John Corigliano's The Red Violin: Suite for Two Violins and Orchestra, featuring soloists Hina and Fiona

Uytengsu Family Opening Night: From Beethoven to Getty to Dylan features Time for Three performing a world premiere by Michael Thurber, the Young People's Chorus of New York City, and Festival Orchestra Napa conducted by Stephanie Childress

A Night at the Ballet: From Swan Lake to The Stones, directed by Live Arts Global's Melanie Hamrick, presents new choreography set to Gordon Getty's Ewig Du and the Rolling Stones' Can't You Hear Me Knocking

Maria Manetti Celebrates La Dolce Vita! honors the legendary Luciano Pavarotti, featuring the winners of the Luciano Pavarotti International Voice Competition with Festival Orchestra Napa conducted by Michelle Di Russo

An Art Song recital featuring soprano Lisa Delan and pianist Kevin Korth, celebrating treasures of the classical art song world

Violinist Ray Chen and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet in their debut duo recital as part of the Olivia Decker Power of Music series

Jean-Yves Thibaudet performs the complete Debussy Préludes

The Festival's signature Taste of Napa celebration at The Meritage Resort and Spa

A family-friendly screening of The Wizard of Oz with live orchestra

A big band concert featuring the LMR Jazz Orchestra

A Symphonic Finale celebrating America's 250th anniversary, with Festival Orchestra Napa conducted by JoAnn Falletta

Opera Scenes with orchestra featuring the Manetti Shrem Opera Fellows

More Information

Festival Napa Valley also presents daily admission-free Festival Live! concerts featuring participants from the tuition-free Frost School of Music at Festival Napa Valley's Blackburn Music Academy and the Manetti Shrem Opera Program, plus Bouchaine Young Artist Concerts and family-friendly Novack Concerts for Kids, bringing world-class music to audiences of all ages.

The Choose Your Price ticketing model lets attendees select a ticket price that fits their budget, with suggested prices starting at $5, for all daytime concerts as well as evening performances at Charles Krug and the Uptown Theatre. Taste of Napa tickets range from $175 to $295.

The Patron Experience (July 10-19) helps underwrite free and affordable concerts and supports the Festival's nonprofit mission to enrich lives through education, wellness, and the arts. Patron Passes provide access to special events such as Vintner's Luncheons and Patron Dinners at Napa Valley's premier wineries, resorts, and estates, and the Arts for All Gala.

New for 2026, Festival Napa Valley introduces the Allegro Pass, a curated Festival experience designed to welcome the next generation of culturally engaged patrons. Priced at $1,200 ($800 tax-deductible), the pass includes Patron-level concert access, private gatherings, after-parties, and elevated hospitality events.

2026 Summer Season venue and event hosts include Alpha Omega, Ashe Vineyard, Beringer Vineyards, Bouchaine Vineyards, The Barn at Napa Valley Car Club, Brasswood, Cameo Cinema, Castello di Amorosa, Charles Krug, Copeland Olive Hill Estate, Freemark Abbey Winery, Gargiulo Vineyards, Grgich Hills Estate, Jarvis Conservatory, Knights Bridge Winery, Lewis Cellars, Nickel & Nickel, Opus One, Realm Cellars, Raymond Vineyards, Roy Estate, Spottswoode Estate, The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) at Copia, and The Meritage Resort and Spa, with additional locations to be announced.

Performances take place on the Festival Napa Valley Stage at Charles Krug in St. Helena, the Ecolab Theatre and Jackson Family Wines Amphitheater at The CIA at Copia in Napa, Nickel & Nickel in Oakville, Jarvis Conservatory and Uptown Theatre in Napa, and other venues throughout Napa Valley.

Performances at Charles Krug feature the Festival Napa Valley Culinary Garden, offering exceptional fare from acclaimed local restaurants and artisan purveyors, as well as the Family Zone, where families can enjoy interactive activities before and after each performance.

Festival Napa Valley's 2026 presenting sponsor is Bouchaine Vineyards. Premier sponsors include J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, Kaiser Permanente, The Meritage Resort and Spa, and Frost School of Music at the University of Miami. Rivian is the Official Luxury Vehicle. Luxury brand sponsors include Lucchese, Mikimoto, and Pomellato. Performance partners include Charles Krug, Napa Valley College, Large Screen Video Inc., Sound Image/Clair Global, Steinway & Sons, and The CIA at Copia. The Festival also gratefully acknowledges the support of Napa Valley's vintner and hospitality community, including more than 100 partner wineries, resorts, and hotels.

The Frost School at Festival Napa Valley is a multiyear partnership with the University of Miami, featuring the Frost School of Music faculty and students playing a lead role in the Festival's university-level educational, chamber music, and orchestral music programming.