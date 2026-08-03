FRINGE OF THE WOODS Festival to Return to Frazier Park for Sixth Season
Musician J. Raoul Brody and writer Richard Montoya join a lineup of solo theater, comedy and live music.
Fringe of the Woods Festival has unveiled its 2026 lineup, bringing together an eclectic mix of award-winning performers, acclaimed writers, musicians, storytellers, and theatrical innovators for another unforgettable weekend in the mountains of Southern California. Performances will run Friday, August 14-Monday, August 17.
Returning for its sixth season, Fringe of the Woods continues its mission of presenting intimate, artist-driven performances that blur the lines between theater, music, literature, comedy, and live storytelling. Set against the natural beauty of Frazier Park, the festival has become a destination for audiences seeking original works and one-of-a-kind performances outside the traditional theater experience.
Each evening offers audiences a carefully curated series of performances ranging from solo theater and spoken word to live music, comedy, and experimental works. The festival's intimate setting allows audiences to experience artists up close while enjoying one of Southern California's most unique cultural events.
The 2026 festival lineup features:
Musician J. Raoul Brody
'Road Plays' by Lesser Mortals
'Five Doors' by Erin-Kate Whitcomb
'Model Home' by Todd Alcott, with Lynn Odell
'Speakeasy Theatre' (Cabaret and more by local performers)
'Space Rock Opera' by Liz Eldridge
'Jesus, Trump & The Little Mermaid Walk into a Bar' by Noahdia Abraham Shanti
And 'Jerry Garcia in the Lower Mission, a Dead Origin Story' by Richard Montoya, with J Raoul Brody.
In addition to evening performances, the festival will also feature an artist workshop with Fringe favorite lesser mortals (Roger Nieboer and Amy Brosnahan) and opportunities for audiences to engage directly with performers throughout the weekend.
Located just over an hour from Los Angeles, Fringe of the Woods offers visitors a mountain getaway combining world-class live performance with the relaxed atmosphere of Frazier Park.
|
Much Ado About Nothing
McCadden Place Theatre (8/07-8/16)
|
6 Out of 10
Theatre 68 (8/20-8/20)
|
After the Blast
The Broadwater Second Stage (8/05-8/13) PHOTOS
|
Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
|
Emily Skinner: In Concert
Feinstein's at the Nikko (8/14-8/15) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Gershwin and the Golden Age
Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya) (10/11-10/11)
|
John Lloyd Young
Feinstein's at the Nikko (8/21-8/22) PHOTOS
|
Julius Caesar
Marin Shakespeare Company (8/14-9/13) VIDEOS
|
Love, Loss and What I Wore
Sawyer's Playhouse (8/08-8/30)
|
Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill: The Musical
Chance Theater (7/10-8/09) PHOTOS