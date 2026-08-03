CYRANO at The Old Globe to Extend Run a Second Time

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The Old Globe has announced a second extension for its acclaimed production of Cyrano, with performances now scheduled to continue through August 23 at the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre in San Diego's Balboa Park.

Tickets for the newly added performances will go on sale Wednesday, August 5, at 1:00 p.m. PT. Regular ticket prices start at $45.

Adapted by Jason O'Connell and Brenda Withers from Edmond Rostand's classic Cyrano de Bergerac, the production is directed by Annie Tippe and stars Michael Braun as the brilliant swordsman and poet Cyrano, opposite Cailen Fu as Roxane and Max Monnig as Christian.

The cast also includes Maria Elena Ramirez as Le Bret and Others and Phillip Taratula as Count DeGuiche and Others. Understudies are Maya Sofia Enciso, Justin Lang, and Devyn Wade.

The play follows Cyrano, a gifted poet, fearless duelist, and hopeless romantic whose insecurity about his appearance prevents him from confessing his love for Roxane. Instead, he lends his eloquence to the handsome Christian, helping his rival court the woman they both love. O'Connell and Withers' adaptation offers a fresh, contemporary take on Rostand's beloved classic while preserving its wit, romance, humor, and emotional depth.

The creative team includes scenic designer Afsoon Pajoufar, Costume Designer Haydee Zelideth, lighting designer Christopher Bowser, sound designer brandon wolcott, fight director Edgar Landa, voice and text coach Emmelyn Thayer, Caparelliotis Casting, and stage manager Evelyn G. Myers.

Cyrano began performances on July 18 and officially opened on July 23. Due to strong audience demand, The Old Globe first extended the production before announcing the newly added final week, allowing audiences additional opportunities to see the production through August 23.

Cyrano continues at the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of The Old Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in Balboa Park. Tickets for the extension go on sale August 5 and may be purchased online, by phone, or at The Old Globe Box Office.



Photo Credit: Rich Soublet II.

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