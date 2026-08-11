CYRANO DE BERGERAC to Get Reimagined Staging at Long Beach Shakespeare Co.
Renée Schwarz directs the Brian Hooker translation, produced by Holly Leveque at the Helen Borgers Theatre.
Long Beach Shakespeare Company will present Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac, translated by Brian Hooker and directed by Renée Schwarz and produced by Holly Leveque.
Cyrano is a gifted poet, formidable swordsman, and master of language who conceals his love for Roxane because of his insecurity about his appearance. When Roxane falls for the handsome but inarticulate Christian, Cyrano secretly supplies the words Christian uses to win her heart.
LBSC's production introduces a contemporary theatrical framework in which a troupe of actors attempts to stage the classic play. Improvised moments and behind-the-scenes interruptions begin to overlap with Rostand's story, gradually transforming the apparent rehearsal into a fully realized production.
Cyrano de Bergerac joins Long Beach Shakespeare Company's The Stuff of Legends season, which celebrates the historical figures, literary creations, and theatrical characters whose stories have become too iconic to disappear.
More Information
Performance Dates: 8/14, 8/15, 8/16, 8/21, 8/22, 8/23, 8/28, 8/29. General Admission Price: $30 and Student Admission Price: $20. Location: Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807.
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