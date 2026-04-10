CHAVELA Y SUS MUJERES Will Make U.S. Debut at The Soraya in April

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Four Latina vocalists — Ely Guerra, Eugenia León, Ofelia Medina and La Marisoul—join forces with Los Macorinos and Mariachi Gama 1000 for the U.S. debut of Chavela y Sus Mujeres, a one-of-a-kind musical tribute to the late Chavela Vargas, the celebrated social and musical rebel, and passionate interpreter of rancheras, boleros, and corridos.

Two performances of Chavela y Sus Mujeres (Chavela and Her Women) will take place on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 19 at 3 p.m.

Chavela y Sus Mujeres serves as an homage to Chavela Vargas, honoring her legacy through the artistry of four distinguished Latin American singers: Ely Guerra, Eugenia León, Ofelia Medina, and La Marisoul. These performers will lead the concert by performing some of Chavela's most renowned and beloved songs, reflecting the essence and emotion of the late singer's work.

Actress, writer, director and social activist Ofelia Medina who is best known for or portraying artist Frida Kahlo in the film “Frida Still Life.”

Ely Guerra, a Mexican singer-songwriter and music producer with a 30-year career. 2010 Best Alternative Album Latin Grammy winner, independent businesswoman for over 18 years at Homey Company. She has performed throughout Mexico, as well as in different countries and cities in Europe, the United States, Cuba, Central and South America.

With more than twenty-five recordings, Eugenia León's repertory ranges from contemporary composers to traditional Mexican and Latin American music.

La Marisoul, a Mexican American singer and songwriter who is best known as the lead vocalist of the Grammy-winning band La Santa Cecilia. She is one of the most prominent voices in Mexican American music today, creating original and innovative music that transcends borders and genres.

“I love Chavela Vargas. She is such an amazing artist and an artist who was just loved by people from all walks of life. I just love the way she sang and how she interpreted all of these beautiful Mexican songs,” La Marisoul said in a recent interview with Soraya Executive and Artistic Director Thor Steingraber. “To be on stage with such amazing women who I love and admire so much...and to sing with Los Macorinos and Mariachi Gama 1000...for me it's something special and empowering and a place where i get to learn from some of the greatest artists of Mexico."

About Chavela y Sus Mujeres at The Soraya

Chavela y Sus Mujeres makes its U.S. debut at The Soraya, a performing arts center on the campus of California State University, Northridge, one of Southern California's most culturally rich and diverse communities, giving lifelong fans and those new to Chavela Vargas the opportunity to experience her work firsthand.

The concert is the final performance in The Soraya's Hecho en Las Américas series, an annual selection of programming dedicated to the diverse music and dance forms of Mexico, Central America, and South America.

At its Mexican debut, El Sol de Puebla called Chavela y Sus Mujeres “an act of cultural remembrance and a recognition of the power of women within Mexican music,” adding that the musical tribute honors a woman who defied stereotypes, loved fearlessly, and “who made every song a declaration of freedom."

Performed in several venues around Mexico since its inception, Chavela y Sus Mujeres makes its U.S. and L.A. debut at The Soraya, centrally located in one of Southern California's most culturally rich areas, giving fans and those new to Chavela Vargas the opportunity to experience her work in the most heartfelt and entertaining way.

Nearly 14 years since the death the iconic Mexican singer of Costa Rican birth, Chavela Vargas is brought back to life through the voices of Mexican artists Eugenia León, Ely Guerra, and La Marisoul, with actress Ofelia Medina, and accompanied by Los Macorinos and Mariachi Gama 1000. “Majestic voices singing to our beloved Mexico, to love, and heartbreaks...great women interpreting great composers, with one purpose...to pay their respect to Chavela Vargas.”